XTB empowers new investors with free stocks to build financial confidence

XTB, a leading global investing a, today announced the forthcoming launch of its major new initiative, “Mastering Your Money: The XTB Investor Mindset.” Designed to demystify the world of investing, the campaign focuses on building a strong financial foundation and fostering a responsible, informed approach to wealth creation for early-stage and aspiring investors.

The core objective of the campaign is to position XTB as the accessible and trustworthy partner for anyone beginning their investment journey. To lower the barrier to entry and encourage participation, XTB will offer 10 free EMAAR stocks to new traders joining the app starting from October 21.

This introductory offer provides an opportunity for beginners to take their first step, allowing them to experience the market and apply their learning in a real-world environment.

The heart of the "Mastering Your Money" campaign lies in its commitment to financial education. XTB will host a series of open, free-of-charge workshops designed to equip individuals with basic investing skills and financial literacy fundamentals. These sessions will offer a dedicated space for clients to:

Engage directly with professional traders and market experts.

Deepen their understanding of financial concepts crucial for wealth building.

Get familiar with the latest technological tools and innovations shaping the trading landscape.

"We believe that the best way to encourage responsible investing is through education," said Achraf Drid, managing director at XTB MENA. "The 'Mastering Your Money' campaign is about providing the right mindset and the right tools. Our free stock offer is an incentive to get started, but our workshops ensure that every new client begins with knowledge, strategy, and a commitment to long-term financial health. We want our new traders to see XTB not just as an app, but as a dedicated partner in their financial growth."

The campaign and educational workshops are slated to kick off in October. Overall, the initiative highlights XTB’s ongoing mission to make financial markets more inclusive and to help people take control of their financial future.

As the UAE’s booming companies keep their spectacular momentum, XTB want to have the newcoming investors participate in the profits by promoting a series of local Dubai stocks, including Emaar, Talabat, Salik, among other options as part of a limited time offer for new clients opening their account.

XTB’s commitment to investors in the MENA region is reaffirmed by its efforts to bring its intuitive app, robust educational resources, and a selection of over 6,300 financial instruments to investors in the region. With these instruments, including stocks, ETFs, and CFDs, XTB offers one of the most comprehensive and user-friendly investing experiences on the market, making it a truly comprehensive investment environment designed to empower individuals at every stage of their financial journey. Now, with this free stock offering campaign, there’s never been a better time to explore the world of investing with XTB.

Visit xtb.com for more information.

- Trading financial instruments, including CFDs, involves a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. You should carefully consider whether you understand how these products work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your capital. Invest responsibly.

- XTB is regulated by the Securities and Commodities Authority (SCA).

Khaleej Times bears no responsibility for any investment decisions made based on this content.