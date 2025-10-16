Unlock the Power of Your Money with Fee-Free Banking & 6.25% interest p.a.: Here's How Mashreq NEO PLUS is Redefining the Way UAE Banks Reward You

Whether you’re climbing the career ladder, running a business, or making smart money moves, Mashreq NEO PLUS helps your money grow with ease

If you’ve ever wondered that your savings aren’t growing as fast as they should, you’re not alone. Many of us stick to the “traditional” ways of banking, unaware that smarter, simpler options are right at our fingertips.

Enter Mashreq NEO PLUS - a digital banking experience designed to make your money work harder, your banking simpler, and your financial journey becomes more rewarding.

A Savings Account That Actually Pays You

With NEO PLUS Saver Account, you no longer need to settle for low returns. Transfer your monthly salary of AED 10,000 or more, and you could earn the highest savings return in the UAE of 6.25% interest per annum.

Can’t transfer your salary? No problem. By maintaining a balance of AED 50,000 or more, you can still secure an impressive 5% interest per annum.

And this is not a limited period promo. What’s more, this account is also available in a Shariah-compliant option.

It’s all managed through Mashreq Mobile App, consistently rated the highest in the UAE by customers – so you’re banking smartly, right from your phone.

Banking Without the Hidden Fees

With NEO PLUS, everyday banking comes fee-free: local and international transfers, ATM withdrawals in the UAE and abroad, and chequebooks – all without hidden charges.

To make it even more rewarding, NEO PLUS offers a joining bonus of up to AED 5,000 for new customers. This includes salary transfer incentives, debit card cashback, and referral rewards.

Invest in Your Future, Starting with as little as $1

NEO PLUS isn’t just about saving – it’s about growing your wealth. Whether it’s US equities, UAE stocks, mutual funds, or bonds, Mashreq NEO opens the door to investment opportunities with as little as $1.

And with 10 free trades every month in US stocks & ETFs, there’s no reason to hesitate. Start small, dream big, and watch your money take shape. Want a managed portfolio? Invest fee-free in Mutual Funds as a NEO PLUS customer.

Exclusive Perks for Home Buyers

Dreaming of a home? NEO PLUS makes it smarter too. Book a Mashreq Home Loan and get 100% cashback on your valuation fee (worth AED 2,625) when you transfer your salary.

A Full Banking Solution at Your Fingertips

From credit cards and loans to insurance and mortgages, everything is integrated seamlessly into Mashreq Mobile App. No more juggling multiple banks, apps or logins.

Why Bank with NEO?

Because it’s not just any digital bank. Mashreq NEO has been recognized as the ‘Best Digital Bank in the Middle East’ for five consecutive years and the ‘Best Islamic Digital Bank’ globally for two years running. Customers agree too, giving it a 4.8 rating - highest in the UAE.

Your money deserves to work smarter, not harder. NEO PLUS makes it simple, rewarding, and surprisingly enjoyable. It’s not just banking - its banking evolved and is here to stay.

