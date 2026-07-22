United Arab Bank posts H1 profit of Dh201m as lending, deposits and investments grow

United Arab Bank (UAB) on Wednesday reported a net profit of Dh201 million for the first half of 2026, as the lender benefited from higher lending volumes, deposit growth and increased operating income despite a backdrop of global market volatility and regional geopolitical uncertainty.

The Sharjah-based bank said total operating income rose 13 per cent year-on-year to Dh421 million during the six months ended June 30, driven by a 15 per cent increase in net interest income and growth in assets. Second-quarter net profit climbed 68 per cent sequentially and 19 per cent from a year earlier to Dh126 million.

Total assets increased 16 per cent year-on-year to Dh28 billion, while loans, advances and Islamic financing grew 14 per cent to Dh15.3 billion. Investments expanded 25 per cent to Dh8.3 billion and customer deposits rose 16 per cent to Dh18.2 billion.

“The results reported today demonstrate that these ongoing strategic investments are beginning to translate into strong operating performance and sustainable business momentum,” said Sheikh Mohammed Bin Faisal Bin Sultan Al Qassimi, Chairman of the Board of Directors.

He said the performance reflected “the strength and resilience of our business model in navigating an external environment shaped by market volatility, geopolitical uncertainty and evolving regional challenges”.

UAB maintained healthy balance sheet metrics during the period, with a non-performing loan ratio of 2.7 per cent, provision coverage of 101 per cent and a capital adequacy ratio of 21.1 per cent, all above regulatory requirements. The bank also retained investment-grade ratings from Fitch and Moody’s with a stable outlook.

Shirish Bhide, Chief Executive Officer of UAB, said the results showed that investments across the bank were producing tangible gains.

“Our performance during the first half of 2026 demonstrates that the investments made across the Bank are translating into tangible business momentum,” he said. “Growth in operating income, continued expansion across lending, deposits and our investment portfolio, together with healthy asset quality and capital levels, reflect the effectiveness of our execution.”