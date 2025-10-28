United Arab Bank net profit up by 49% for the nine months ended September 2025

United Arab Bank on Tuesday announced that it posted a net profit of Dh316 million for the nine months ended 30 September 2025, compared to Dh212 million for the same period last year, representing an increase of 49 per cent YoY. Total income rose by 28 per cent YoY to Dh580 million.

The increase in net profit reflects significant growth in total assets across both, loans, advances and Islamic financing, and the investments book, as well as Bank’s disciplined approach to risk management.

UAB’s equity and capital were further strengthened via the successful execution of the rights issue, increasing the issued and paid-up capital by 50 per cent to Dh3.094 billion. The rights issue was fully subscribed reflecting the trust and confidence that our shareholders and investors have in the Bank’s future ahead.

Credit rating agency, Moody’s, attributed the upgrade in ratings to ‘Baa2’ to the Bank’s continued progress in implementing the new strategy, and stronger credit metrics across asset quality, profitability, and solvency. While affirming their issuer-level ratings, both Fitch and Capital Intelligence have also recognised the improvement in UAB’s financial and credit profile, by a one-notch upgrade in its Viability Ratings (VR) and Core Financial Strength (CFS), respectively.

Along with the strengthened capital position and improvement in credit profile, these results underscore UAB’s solid momentum and strategic readiness for the next phase of growth after a remarkable journey of 50 years of serving its customers and the community.

UAB also unveiled its new brand identity launch under the slogan “United for You” marking a new milestone in its journey of growth and reaffirming its steadfast commitment to placing people at the heart of banking. The launch took place during a ceremony held at the Museum of the Future in Dubai to celebrate the Bank’s 50th anniversary. UAB’s new corporate identity features a new logo, and a visual system that reflect the Bank’s strategic vision and commitment to delivering innovative, customer-centric financial services.

Shirish Bhide, Chief Executive Officer of United Arab Bank, said: “Our performance in the nine months ended 30 September 2025 reflects the disciplined execution of our growth strategy and the continued success of our transformation agenda. The strong growth in profitability and total assets highlights the continued robust business momentum coupled with prudent risk and expense management. We remain focused on delivering sustainable growth and long-term value to our customers, shareholders, partners and our community.”

He added: “As we celebrate the 50 years of vision of our founders, unveiling our new brand and refreshed identity, our ethos and commitment to serve our customers with integrity and purpose remain at the core of our mission to humanize banking. Service excellence and customer satisfaction shall remain at the heart of everything we do and drive our digitalization and product innovation agenda.”