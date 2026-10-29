UAE residents may see credit scores improve within 6 months of settling defaults

UAE residents who have defaulted on payments could begin rebuilding their credit scores within six months under a new assessment system launched by Etihad Credit Bureau , offering borrowers a faster path to improving their credit standing after financial difficulties.

The new system, known as 'Credit Score 3i', allows individuals who maintain a consistent repayment record for six months following their last default to move out of the lowest credit score category and begin improving their rating.

Credit Score 3i introduces two scoring ranges: 300 to 850 for individuals with established credit histories, and 300 to 650 for eligible individuals who are new to credit or new to the UAE with limited credit histories.

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The launch comes as the UAE's credit information system continues to expand. As of September 2026, Etihad Credit Bureau's database covered approximately 11.6 million individuals and businesses, 20.2 million active credit contracts and 25.3 million active International Bank Account Numbers.

The number of credit reports and scores issued by the bureau also increased from around one million in 2015 to more than 17 million in 2025, reflecting growing demand for credit information across the country.

Previously, individuals could remain in a low credit score category for around two years following a default, according to Marwan Ahmad Lutfi, Director General of Etihad Credit Bureau.

Speaking during a media roundtable in Abu Dhabi, he said the new model was designed to better distinguish between individuals experiencing temporary financial difficulties and those with repeated patterns of missed payments.

He explained that the bureau had extended the period used to assess credit behaviour from 24 months to 36 months, allowing the system to examine a longer repayment history.

The change means that a short period of financial difficulty may have less lasting impact on an individual’s credit score if they subsequently demonstrate responsible repayment behaviour.

Faster recovery after missed payments

Lutfi said the previous scoring approach could leave individuals facing difficulties in rebuilding their credit standing even after their financial circumstances had improved.

Under Credit Score 3i, individuals who maintain good repayment behaviour after a default may begin moving out of the lowest score range after six months.

He said meaningful improvement could generally take between six and 12 months, depending on the individual’s financial behaviour and credit history.

The new model was developed specifically for the UAE market, rather than being adapted from international scoring systems.

Etihad Credit Bureau introduced its first generation of credit scores in 2018 and subsequently developed a second generation before building Credit Score 3i from the ground up.

New residents can receive credit scores within a month

The system also introduces a dedicated category for individuals who are new to credit, including newly arrived UAE residents and people who have never previously used credit facilities.

Lutfi said individuals without an established borrowing history could receive an initial credit score within one month.

The initial score will have a restricted range, allowing individuals to gradually establish a fuller credit profile as they build their repayment history.

According to Lutfi, users may be able to access the full scoring range after approximately three to four months of developing their credit record.

The new approach also considers non-banking information to help assess individuals who may have a current account or debit card but no previous loans or credit cards.

However, receiving a credit score does not automatically guarantee approval for a loan or other financial products, as lending decisions remain with financial institutions.

Credit score fee reduced to Dh10

Etihad Credit Bureau has also reduced the cost of obtaining a credit score to Dh10, down from Dh30 previously.

Lutfi said the service had originally cost around Dh50 when credit scoring was first introduced, but the bureau had gradually reduced the price to make it more accessible.

The new fee is intended to encourage residents to check their credit standing regularly rather than only when applying for a loan or credit card.

Residents can access their scores through the bureau’s mobile application or website using UAE PASS.

The bureau said its updated application had recorded more than one million downloads within approximately a year.

Users can see what affects their score

Credit Score 3i introduces a feature that allows users to see the main factors affecting their credit scores directly through the mobile application or website.

Previously, customers seeking a detailed explanation of their score often had to contact the bureau and wait for an individual assessment.

The new feature identifies both positive and negative factors influencing a person’s credit rating.

These may include missed payments, defaults and bounced cheques, alongside positive repayment behaviour.

The bureau said the aim was to help residents understand how their financial decisions affect their credit standing and what actions could support improvement.

Buy now, pay later data included

Etihad Credit Bureau also highlighted the growing importance of short-term credit and buy now, pay later services in financial assessments.

Officials said information from providers such as Tabby, Tamara and CashNow had been incorporated into credit profiles as part of earlier updates.

The bureau encouraged residents to monitor their credit information regularly, particularly as more financial products and repayment obligations become part of their records.

Officials recommended checking a full credit report at least twice a year, with additional credit score checks between those reviews.

The bureau said banks and other financial institutions had been testing Credit Score 3i for several months ahead of its introduction.

The new system forms part of wider efforts to improve financial awareness, expand credit coverage and help more UAE residents understand and manage their financial standing.