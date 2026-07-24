UAE's Jaywan card explained: Benefits, banks, travel perks and how to apply

The UAE has launched the Jaywan card to simplify daily transactions for residents. This domestic card scheme offers customised payment solutions and benefits that address local needs while enhancing the UAE's payment infrastructure and global connectivity.

Operated by Al Etihad Payments, a subsidiary of the Central Bank of the UAE, Jaywan is positioned to become a widely accepted payment method for shopping, online purchases, and travel. The main question for consumers is: What are the benefits?

Jaywan cards can be used for cash withdrawals at ATMs, in-store purchases and online shopping, making them suitable for everyday spending. The scheme also supports contactless payments and is expected to expand into digital wallets, including Apple Pay, Google Pay and Samsung Pay.

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Whether paying for groceries, booking a taxi, shopping online or settling utility bills, UAE residents will be able to use the card much like other bank cards available in the country.

Jaywan is more than just a debit card

The scheme currently offers debit and prepaid cards, with credit cards planned for the future. Residents can contact their (participating) bank to apply for a card. The idea is to offer a payment solution that is fast, secure and easy to use, while helping develop the UAE’s national payments ecosystem.

Travel and lifestyle perks using Jaywan

One of the attractions of the scheme is the range of benefits available to its premium card tier. Premium Jaywan cardholders can enjoy:

Airport lounge access through Priority Pass

Travel insurance

Purchase protection

Jaywan Entertainer membership

Careem+ discounts

Reel Cinemas offers

Airline-related benefits

Cardholders will have access to offers at more than 150 stores and service providers across sectors, including travel, hotels, shopping, entertainment, dining, and health and wellness.

Advanced security

Security is a key aspect of the scheme. These measures are designed to protect users when making payments in stores or online.

Jaywan uses globally recognised security technologies, including:

EMV chip technology

Contactless PIN payments

3D Secure authentication for online transactions

Can Jaywan be used abroad?

Yes. Jaywan is designed for both domestic and international use, with global acceptance planned in more than 100 countries as the rollout continues.

This means residents could use the same card for local purchases as well as spending during holidays abroad, reducing the need for multiple payment products.

Which banks are issuing Jaywan cards?

According to information released by the Central Bank of the UAE, eleven financial institutions are prepared to issue Jaywan cards. These include:

First Abu Dhabi Bank (FAB) Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank (ADCB) Sharjah Islamic Bank (SIB) Emirates NBD Bank of Baroda Citi Emirates Islamic Commercial Bank of Dubai (CBD) Botim MBank Al Ansari Exchange

Other banks, exchange houses and fintech companies are expected to join the scheme in phases.

For most residents, Jaywan offers value through its combination of everyday usability, security, and rewards. The card supports routine spending, online shopping, and travel, while premium users receive additional perks such as lounge access, travel insurance, and retail discounts. The scheme also advances the UAE’s goal of strengthening its national payments infrastructure and expanding locally driven payment solutions.

As more banks join the network and new features are introduced, Jaywan is expected to become a common choice for residents.