UAE credit reports add BNPL data as alternative lending gains ground

The rapid growth of buy now, pay later (BNPL) services in the UAE is reshaping the country’s credit landscape, with alternative lending products becoming an increasingly important part of consumers’ financial profiles.

In a move that reflects the wider adoption of flexible payment solutions, Etihad Credit Bureau announced that account information from BNPL providers Tabby and Tamara will be incorporated into UAE credit reports from July 2026, including relevant historical transactions.

The development comes as BNPL platforms gain traction among consumers seeking interest-free instalment options for everyday purchases. By bringing BNPL data into the formal credit reporting framework, lenders and authorised entities will gain a broader view of an individual’s financial commitments and repayment behaviour.

According to Marwan Ahmad Lutfi, Director General of Etihad Credit Bureau, the change is aimed at ensuring credit assessments reflect the evolving nature of consumer finance. “At Etihad Credit Bureau, we remain committed to strengthening the UAE’s credit reporting ecosystem by continuously enhancing the quality, depth, and relevance of the information available through our products and services,” he said. “As financial services evolve and new forms of consumer financing gain wider adoption, it is important that credit reports provide a broad view of an individual’s financial commitments.”

The bureau said the addition of BNPL data will help create a more comprehensive picture of borrowing behaviour, supporting more informed lending decisions while also helping bring new-to-credit consumers into the formal financial ecosystem.

For BNPL providers, the inclusion of repayment data in credit reports could reward customers who consistently meet their obligations.

“Responsible lending starts with a clear view of a person’s finances, and we have always underwritten in real time to make credit more accessible,” said Hosam Arab, CEO and Co-founder of Tabby. “For the millions of customers who use Tabby responsibly, this means their track record can now contribute to their broader financial standing.”

Sagar Shah, General Manager, UAE, at Tamara, said the initiative would improve transparency across the sector. “As a fintech platform serving millions across the region, trust is at the core of everything we do at Tamara,” he said. “This initiative reinforces our commitment by supporting greater transparency and creating more opportunities for people to participate in the financial system.”