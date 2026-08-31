Turn everyday spending into extraordinary journeys with the new Marriott Bonvoy ADIB Cards

From earning up to 200,000 welcome bonus points to elite Marriott Bonvoy status, the new cards bring more rewards to the way UAE residents travel, stay and spend

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For many UAE residents, travel is more than an occasional escape. It is part of the lifestyle - whether that means a weekend staycation, discovering a new city, visiting family overseas or finally booking that dream holiday.

And if travel is already part of your life, why not make the spending you do every day work towards your next journey?

The new Marriott Bonvoy ADIB Visa Infinite Card and Marriott Bonvoy ADIB Visa Signature Card from Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank (ADIB), Marriott Bonvoy and Visa are designed to do exactly that.

The cards allow customers to earn Marriott Bonvoy points on qualifying everyday purchases and turn those points into hotel stays, room upgrades, dining experiences and much more across Marriott Bonvoy's global portfolio.

Make everyday spending part of your next holiday

Groceries. Dining out. Shopping. Travel.

The purchases you already make can now bring your next experience a little closer.

With the Marriott Bonvoy ADIB Visa Infinite Card, customers can earn up to 8 Marriott Bonvoy points per $1 on eligible spend, while the Visa Signature Card offers up to 3 Marriott Bonvoy points per $1 on eligible spend.

Those points open up a world of possibilities across Marriott Bonvoy's extensive global portfolio of hotels and extraordinary brands.

They are not limited to hotel stays either. Marriott Bonvoy points can be used towards room upgrades, dining and other experiences, while members can also convert points to miles with more than 40 airline partners.

For travellers who would rather turn their rewards into something memorable, Marriott Bonvoy Moments provides access to distinctive experiences that go beyond a traditional hotel stay.

Start your journey with up to 200,000 welcome bonus points

For frequent travellers looking for a premium proposition, the Marriott Bonvoy ADIB Visa Infinite Card offers the opportunity to earn up to 200,000 Marriott Bonvoy welcome bonus points.

The card also provides a fast track to Marriott Bonvoy Platinum Elite status, bringing additional recognition and benefits to stays across participating Marriott Bonvoy hotels.

Cardholders can also receive a Free Night Award valued at 85,000 Marriott Bonvoy points on their Card anniversary.

There is an added benefit for stays at two of Marriott's most celebrated luxury brands. Infinite cardholders can receive a $100 credit for qualifying in-hotel purchases during an eligible paid stay of two nights or more at The Ritz-Carlton and St. Regis hotels. Terms apply.

A rewarding option for the everyday traveller too

Not every traveller needs the same card.

The Marriott Bonvoy ADIB Visa Signature Card provides another way to turn everyday purchases into future travel, with the opportunity to earn up to 50,000 Marriott Bonvoy welcome bonus points.

Cardholders can fast-track to Marriott Bonvoy Gold Elite status, earn up to 3 Marriott Bonvoy points per $1 on eligible spend, and receive 35,000 Marriott Bonvoy points on their Card anniversary.

That makes the proposition relevant not only for frequent international travellers, but also for customers who want their regular spending to contribute towards their next stay or experience.

More than points

What makes a travel card useful isn't simply how many points appear on a statement. It is what those points and privileges can ultimately unlock.

The Marriott Bonvoy ADIB Cards combine ADIB's Shari'a-compliant banking expertise, Marriott Bonvoy's global travel programme and Visa's global payments network to create a proposition built around travel and lifestyle.

Both cards also bring additional travel and lifestyle privileges, including airport lounge access and dining offers, alongside the benefits customers receive through their respective Marriott Bonvoy Elite status.

For travellers, that can mean enjoying benefits throughout the journey - from the airport to the hotel and beyond.

Where will your everyday spending take you next?

A morning coffee may not feel like the beginning of a holiday. Neither does a supermarket run or dinner with friends.

But when everyday eligible spending earns Marriott Bonvoy points, those ordinary moments can start contributing towards something much more memorable.

Perhaps that's a weekend away closer to home. Perhaps it's a room upgrade on your next family holiday. Or perhaps it's finally experiencing a destination that's been sitting on your travel list for years.

With the new Marriott Bonvoy ADIB Visa Infinite and Visa Signature Cards, your next journey could start long before you pack your bags.

Discover the Marriott Bonvoy ADIB Cards and choose the card that suits the way you travel.

Learn more and apply at ADIB: https://www.adib.ae/en/personal/cards/marriott-cards

Eligibility criteria, fees, spend requirements and terms and conditions apply.