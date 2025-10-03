Traze joins Forex Expo Dubai 2025 as Elite Sponsor

Showcasing the future of online trading through transparency and AI innovation

Traze, an SCA – category 1 licensed online trading company committed to bringing clarity to investing and trading, has announced its participation as an Elite Sponsor at the Forex Expo Dubai 2025, taking place on October 6 and 7 at the Dubai World Trade Centre.

As the Middle East’s premier gathering for forex, fintech, and online trading professionals, Forex Expo Dubai will host a dynamic two-day event that unites brokers, traders, investors, liquidity providers, affiliates, and fintech innovators from across the globe. Attendees will discover cutting-edge financial technology, gain insights from influential leaders, and position themselves at the forefront of one of the world’s most vibrant trading hubs.

Traze is on the way to introduce advanced AI-driven tools designed to enhance the trading experience for its clients. These innovations aim to empower traders with smarter insights, greater efficiency, and more personalised strategies. At the Expo, Afshin Setoudeh, chief marketing officer at Traze, will present the company’s forward-looking roadmap under the topic: Master AI Trading: Transform Your Strategy.

"Our participation at the Forex Expo Dubai 2025 as an Elite Sponsor reflects Traze’s unwavering commitment to the region and to the global trading community. We are here to empower traders with a smarter, safer, and more transparent way to invest, supported by advanced tools and a regulatory framework they can trust. Dubai is a global hub for innovation in finance, and we are excited to showcase how Traze is shaping the future of online trading," said Setoudeh.

"This event is a powerful opportunity to connect with traders and industry leaders across the region, just months after the Category 1 License granted by the UAE’s Securities and Commodities Authority (SCA) back in April. At Traze, we are committed to supporting MENA’s growing trading community with reliable solutions and a platform they can fully trust," added Osama Al Saifi, managing director for MENA.

With its Elite Sponsorship, Traze aims to strengthen its presence in the MENA region and beyond, reinforcing its role as a trusted partner for traders seeking clarity, innovation, and growth in the digital financial markets. All visitors are welcome to connect with the Traze team at booth #103 and learn more about how transparency and technology are taking investment to the next level.

For more information about Traze and its services, visit: www.traze.ae.

Disclaimer: Khaleej Times does not recommend any investment advice, financial advice, trading advice, or any other sort of advice and you should not treat any of the website's content as such. The views expressed may not reflect the newspaper's policy. Do conduct your own due diligence and consult your financial advisor before making any investment decisions.