The December 31 deadline for older UAE VAT credits

A one-off UAE tax rule gives VAT-registered businesses until December 31, 2026 to act on qualifying legacy excess VAT balances that have reached or are approaching the new five-year limit. Missed input VAT claims follow a separate timetable

By:

Mustafa Syed | Partner Content] Share:











There is a question I’ve started asking finance leaders: how old is the credit balance on your VAT account?

Most can tell me how big it is, but very few can tell me which tax periods it comes from. Before this year, there was no five-year limit on carrying forward excess recoverable VAT. Now the age of the balance matters, and for some businesses, there are only a few weeks left to act.

Which VAT credits are affected

Since January 1, 2026, amendments to the UAE’s VAT Law and Tax Procedures Law mean that excess recoverable VAT can generally be carried forward for five years from the end of the relevant tax period. Qualifying older balances whose five-year period has expired or expires during 2026 are subject to a transitional deadline of December 31, 2026. A business can use the credit to settle tax liabilities or administrative penalties, or apply for a refund of the balance after any offsets. Any amount left unused and unclaimed when the applicable deadline passes generally lapses.

Under the transitional rule, VAT-registered businesses have until December 31, 2026 to apply to the Federal Tax Authority (FTA) for a refund or request that qualifying credits be used to settle tax liabilities or administrative penalties, subject to applicable FTA rules and verification. It covers balances whose five-year period had already expired before January 1, 2026 or expires during 2026. For ordinary VAT return credits, this generally points to tax periods ending from 2018 through 2021. Check the exact tax period and how the credit arose, since special refund deadlines can apply to certain balances that arise late, including those resulting from an FTA decision.

The businesses most likely to see a build-up of credits are those whose recoverable input VAT regularly exceeds their output VAT. Examples include exporters making zero-rated supplies, developers incurring costs on projects that give rise to taxable supplies, and businesses undertaking large capital projects. For many of them, a credit balance carried forward just in case now has an expiry date.

The VAT nobody claimed

The credit balance is the visible part of the problem. A separate review can identify eligible input VAT that the business has yet to claim.

It happens for ordinary reasons. A supplier invoice arrives late and is booked after a return has been filed. An expense is coded as non-recoverable even though it qualifies. An ERP migration or a change of finance team leaves a gap that nobody goes back to. Each item may be small, but across years of high-volume purchasing, they can add up.

Eligible input VAT can be claimed in the first tax period in which the recovery conditions are met or in the immediately following tax period. Receipt of the required invoice and satisfaction of the payment condition help determine when that window opens. If both periods were missed, FTA guidance directs businesses to file a voluntary disclosure for one of those two returns, generally within five years of the end of the period being corrected. Some late-2021 periods are approaching that limit. Check the exact period before assuming there is still time.

A review of missed input VAT starts with the purchase ledger and the supporting invoices. It checks when the recovery conditions were met and traces eligible amounts back to the returns in which they could have been claimed.

What to do before December 31

The first step is to age your credit balance. Reconcile the balance on EmaraTax to the returns and other transactions that produced it, allowing for any offsets and refunds already processed. For eligible amounts still subject to the transitional deadline, submit the refund application through EmaraTax or request the applicable offset by December 31, 2026.

Second, check the deadlines for correcting any missed input VAT claims, starting with the returns closest to their five-year limit.

Third, gather the paperwork before you file. Keep the VAT returns, tax invoices, relevant import documents and payment evidence that support the amount requested. For a refund application filed under the transitional rule, the FTA may audit the claim or issue a tax assessment. It has two years from the date of submission to complete that audit or issue the assessment.

Finally, review credit balances and potential missed claims regularly. The first mandatory phase of UAE e-invoicing starts on January 1, 2027 for in-scope businesses with annual revenue of Dh50 million or more. Structured supplier invoices can make it easier to identify mismatches and check whether eligible VAT has been claimed.

I should declare an interest: Daribatech carries out VAT and accounts payable recovery reviews. But the deadline doesn't depend on who you ask for help. Whether the work is done in-house, by your adviser or by a specialist, it needs to start now.

The question I’d put to every finance team this month is how much of the VAT credit on EmaraTax is still unused and covered by the year-end deadline.

- Mustafa Syed is the Director for Tax Technology at Daribatech.