Tabby launches new fee-free spending account with 3% cashback, money transfers

Tabby is expanding from being a flexible payments platform to offer more conveniences to users. Going beyond their 'buy now, pay later' service, the the company has launched Tabby Cash, which allows customers a fee-free alternative to a debit account with a cashback card and free money transfers.

The account is free to set up and charges no account or card fees. Tabby Cash Card users will earn 3 per cent cashback on chosen categories and all international spend with Tabby Plus, or 1 per cent without. All cardholders will earn 3 per cent until 1 November 2026 as a launch offer.

Tabby Cash is the first product built on Tabby's Stored Value Facilities licence, granted by the Central Bank of the UAE. The launch comes alongside a new brand identity as Tabby moves beyond flexible payments into everyday money management.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Over 150,000 people are already using Tabby Cash, with a full rollout across the UAE in the coming weeks, the company said in a statement.

More than 25 million consumers and 65,000 retailers across Saudi Arabia, the UAE and Kuwait use Tabby, and the company processes over $18 billion in annualised sales volume.

Tabby Cash key features:

It will be available to all UAE residents over 18 in the coming weeks. Residents can join the waitlist to be notified. Key features include:

Free to set up in minutes with no account or card fees.

3 per cent cashback on chosen categories and all international spend with Tabby Plus, or 1 per cent without. All members earn 3 per cent until 1 November 2026 as a launch offer.

Free unlimited local transfers, plus global transfers coming soon.

Hosam Arab, CEO and Co-Founder of Tabby, said, "We started Tabby because we believed money should be flexible enough to work around your life, not the other way around. That belief hasn't changed, but what we’re doing about it has. We're building a place where people have full control over their money, with the same clarity and flexibility they've come to expect from us.”

Tabby is a financial technology company that gives millions of people flexibility in everyday spending. Over 65,000 global and local brands including SHEIN, Amazon, Adidas, IKEA, Jarir, Samsung and noon use Tabby's technology to accelerate growth and gain loyal customers. Headquartered in Riyadh, Tabby serves Saudi Arabia, the UAE and Kuwait.