SUDO Consultants recognised as AWS Premier Tier Services Partner in the Amazon Web Services partner network

Bringing next-gen AI and cloud-native solutions to the region’s fastest-growing industries

SUDO Consultants, a leading cloud consulting and digital transformation partner in the Middle East, announced today that it has been recognised as an AWS Premier Tier Services Partner in the AWS Partner Network (APN).

Being recognised as an AWS Premier Tier Services Partner differentiates SUDO as an AWS Partner that has demonstrated expertise and notable success in helping customers design, architect, build, migrate, and manage workloads on AWS.

“SUDO Consultants is proud to be recognised as a Premier Tier Services Partner in the AWS Partner Network,” said Hameedullah Khan, CEO of SUDO Consultants.

“This recognition validates the results we deliver and the trust our clients place in us. Completing the rigorous process of demonstrating AWS expertise shows that our team is dedicated to helping companies achieve their goals by leveraging the agility, breadth of services, and pace of innovation that AWS provides.”

To qualify for Premier Tier, companies must complete a rigorous approval process through accreditations and certifications, demonstrate a long-term investment in their relationship with AWS, and showcase extensive expertise in deploying customer solutions on AWS. AWS Premier Tier Services Partners also have a strong team of AWS-trained and certified consultants and proven capabilities in project management and professional services.

As part of its expanding AWS practice, SUDO has also achieved multiple AWS competencies - including DevOps, Resilience, Gen AI and MSP - and has launched AWS Bedrock-powered Generative AI frameworks for industries such as industries such as fintech, retail, healthcare, manufacturing, food and beverages. These solutions are designed to deliver:

Improved customer experiences through AI-driven personalisation and real-time decisioning.

Faster innovation by automating content creation and product design to cut time-to-market.

Greater efficiency with predictive analytics and process automation that unlock up to 40 per cent in productivity gains.

Stronger compliance by embedding security and governance into every AI workflow.

“We’re excited to bring our Premier Tier capabilities to GITEX Global 2025, where we’ll showcase how generative AI can move beyond hype to deliver real business impact,” added Khan.

Customers across the Middle East have already benefited from SUDO’s expertise, including enterprises in financial services, logistics, and consumer goods who have scaled operations and reduced costs using AWS-native solutions implemented by SUDO.

Catch SUDO live:

October 12, 2025 – North Star, Dubai

October 13, 2025 – GITEX Global, Dubai

For more information, visit: www.sudoconsultants.com.