Sky Links Capital appoints Hormoz Faryar as managing director to spearhead institutional business expansion

Former Credit Suisse vice president with more than 25 years of institutional trading expertise joins Sky Links Capital

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Sky Links Capital Group announced the appointment of Hormoz Faryar as managing director. Faryar brings more than 25 years of institutional e-FX trading and sales expertise to lead the firm's institutional business development and expansion across global markets.

Faryar's career spans senior leadership roles across the financial services industry, including previous positions at Credit Suisse as vice president, AES FX Sales; global head of institutional sales at Equiti Group; head of institutional sales at ADSS; and, most recently, managing director of institutional sales at ATFX MENA. His expertise encompasses trading systems, FX options, algorithmic trading and institutional solutions designed to optimise transaction costs and reduce trading impact for sophisticated clients.

Strategic addition to institutional division

“Hormoz's appointment marks a pivotal moment in Sky Links Capital's institutional growth strategy,” said Daniel Takieddine, co-founder and CEO of Sky Links Capital Group. “His deep institutional expertise, combined with his proven track record in building and scaling FX and multi-asset businesses in the MENA region and globally, aligns perfectly with our core values of transparency, innovation and client-first service. We are confident that his leadership will accelerate our institutional division and unlock significant opportunities across our growing platform.”

Hormoz Faryar added: “Sky Links Capital represents a compelling opportunity to build institutional solutions for a rapidly evolving market. Over the past 25 years, I've witnessed the transformation of e-FX trading and institutional sales, and I'm excited to bring that experience to a broker that prioritises transparency and precise execution. I'm committed to driving institutional growth and positioning Sky Links Capital as a leading partner for institutional traders and asset managers globally.”

Institutional growth momentum

The appointment comes as Sky Links Capital Limited continues to strengthen its position as one of the fastest-growing multi-asset brokers globally. The firm's institutional division offers tailored onboarding, competitive spreads and direct access to more than 1,000 trading instruments across forex, metals, commodities, indices, stocks, crypto CFDs and exchange futures.

Faryar's role will encompass business development, institutional client relationships and strategic expansion across key institutional markets.

For more information, please visit: https://skylinkscapital.com/

Disclaimer: This document is a press release issued for marketing and informational purposes only. It does not constitute investment advice, a recommendation, an offer or a solicitation to buy or sell any financial instrument.

Risk Warning: Trading in leveraged products such as forex and CFDs carries a high level of risk and may result in the loss of all invested capital. You should seek independent professional advice if necessary.



