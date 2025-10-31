Remittances: The human bridge that connects nations

Rashid Ashraf highlights how remittances strengthen families, economies, and communities worldwide

Remittances today are far more than financial transfers, they are lifelines that sustain families, fund education, and support small businesses across the world. For millions of expatriates working in the Gulf and beyond, every transaction represents love, responsibility, and connection.

“When we send money, we don’t just send currency; we send love, education, and opportunity across borders,” says Rashid Ashraf, CEO of ACE Money Transfer. “Remittances are the invisible bridge that keeps families united, even when separated by distance.”

A vital role in the Gulf economy

The GCC remains one of the world’s largest remittance sending regions, contributing over $100 billion annually. Migrant workers here play a dual role in strengthening host economies while supporting their homelands through regular remittances that uplift millions of lives.

Ashraf notes: “These workers are heroes of two nations. Their contribution fuels progress on both sides of the border.” He is very actively looking into the Middle East market, aiming to further strengthen ACE’s presence and partnerships across the region.

ACE Money Transfer: Trusted, transparent, and global

Headquartered in the UK and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), ACE Money Transfer operates in 29 sending and over 100 receiving countries, providing fast, secure, and affordable cross-border transfers.

Since 2002, ACE has served millions of customers across Europe, Australia, Canada, and the Gulf, using cutting edge digital platforms to simplify the remittance experience. The company’s AI driven technology ensures compliance, security, and real time transparency.

Innovation with a human purpose

Ashraf emphasises that technology should empower people, not replace them. “By combining innovation with compassion and compliance, we’re building a bridge that connects people,

nations, and generations.”

Looking ahead, ACE aims to expand its global reach, strengthen partnerships, and launch community driven initiatives that turn remittances into long-term opportunities for growth. ACE Money

Transfer is a global remittance provider regulated by the UK’s Financial Conduct Authority (FCA). Since 2002, it has grown into a trusted name for millions of customers worldwide, enabling people to send money securely, quickly, and at low cost to support their families and communities back home.