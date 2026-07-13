Most UAE tenants pay rents between Dh50,000 and Dh100,000, opt for flexible payments

More than half of tenants are choosing mid-market homes as flexible rent payment options become increasingly popular across the UAE, reflecting changing consumer preferences in a maturing rental market.

Rently’s latest data shows that 56 percent of customers rent homes priced between Dh50,000 and Dh100,000 per year. The median annual lease is Dh72,000, while the average is Dh92,000.

These findings coincide with continued growth in Dubai's rental market. In the first quarter of 2026, the emirate recorded Dh32.2 billion in rental contract value across 253,992 new and renewed tenancy contracts. Rental contract cancellations fell by 25 percent, indicating greater market stability.

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The report also notes increasing demand for flexible, digitally enabled rent payment solutions, following the Dubai Land Department's launch of the Flexi Rent initiative to modernise the rental market.

Flexible payments become mainstream

Rently reports that demand is highest among established mid-career professionals, who now see flexible rent payments as a financial planning tool rather than just an alternative payment method.

Taimur Khan, Head of Rently UAE, stated that tenants increasingly seek payment structures aligned with monthly salaries and personal budgeting habits.

"Today, we're seeing customers increasingly choose payment structures that fit around monthly salaries and modern budgeting habits. Our data reflects a broader shift in consumer expectations, where flexibility is becoming part of a better overall rental experience rather than simply another payment option," he said.

Digital rental ecosystem

Rently notes that payment flexibility is becoming a natural extension of the UAE's digital housing market. This shift simplifies rent payments, improves cash-flow management for tenants, and ensures timely payments for landlords.

The company has processed over $10 million in rental transactions in the UAE and is expanding its network of landlords, property managers, and real estate agencies as demand for digital rental solutions increases.