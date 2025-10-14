One in four UAE residents unsure of financial future: HSBC survey

One in four UAE adults planning to live or retire abroad are not confident about their financial plans, while nearly one in ten have no plan at all, a new HSBC-commissioned survey has revealed.

The findings underscore a growing need for smarter, more holistic wealth management — a gap the bank hopes to bridge through its revamped HSBC Premier offering, featuring the first-of-its-kind Future Planner tool.

The survey, conducted by YouGov for HSBC, highlights that 25 per cent of UAE residents who envision life beyond the Emirates feel financially unprepared, with 28 per cent citing the complexity of managing multi-country finances as the biggest hurdle to planning retirement overseas.

A further 18 per cent point to insufficient income, while 16 per cent admit they have not yet started thinking seriously about it. Only 34 per cent expressed full confidence in their post-UAE financial outlook.

In response, HSBC has rolled out a new Premier proposition tailored for the UAE’s globally connected, affluent customers. The centrepiece is the Future Planner, an interactive digital tool embedded in the HSBC mobile app that helps customers simulate various financial scenarios, forecast their net worth, and align long-term aspirations — such as retirement, education, or home ownership — with their day-to-day financial decisions. Linked directly to the customer’s accounts, the tool offers real-time insights and tailored recommendations, a first in the UAE’s banking landscape.

“The UAE is one of the world’s most international markets, and our customers’ finances often span countries and currencies,” said Dinesh Sharma, head of International Wealth and Premier Banking for the Middle East, North Africa, and Türkiye. “By combining digital planning with specialist advice and global reach, our elevated Premier account helps customers make more confident financial decisions, whether their plans are here or abroad.”

The enhanced Premier proposition is built on four pillars — wealth, health, travel, and international — reflecting the increasingly complex lifestyles of globally mobile professionals and families. Under the wealth pillar, HSBC’s World Trader platform has seen a 535 per cent increase in trading value in the first half of 2025, with assets under management rising 75 per cent to $883 million.

The new Future Planner now complements this by offering goal-based planning and connecting customers to investment, protection, and advisory services in a single ecosystem. Beyond wealth management, HSBC is broadening the Premier experience to include health and travel benefits, giving customers access to exclusive wellness partnerships, concierge services, and airport lounges, alongside insurance and lifestyle privileges.

Its international capabilities — including global account opening, instant cross-border transfers, and integrated foreign exchange management — are designed for the UAE’s large expatriate population, many of whom maintain financial commitments across multiple geographies.

The survey also revealed that health and wellbeing have become increasingly important to residents, with 34 per cent saying these have become top priorities over the past year — a trend that HSBC says complements its wider approach of supporting both financial and personal wellbeing. To reinforce its commitment to the UAE’s affluent segment, HSBC has opened its first Middle East Wealth Centre in Dubai’s Jumeirah district, offering advisory and planning services for high-net-worth and globally mobile clients.

The bank has also partnered with Dubai Opera for the 2025–2026 season, curating bespoke cultural experiences for Premier customers. “The UAE’s economic dynamism and residency reforms mean more people are staying longer, putting down roots, and thinking seriously about long-term wealth and retirement,” Sharma added. “Our goal is to be the international bank of choice for affluent customers — connecting them to opportunities that go beyond banking.”