Practical habits and actions that will get you rich

There are many podcasts, YouTube videos, and books out there all promising to make you rich, quickly. In the unlikely event that happens to you, good luck. The rest of us should be looking for less risky and more sustainable ways to grow our wealth. So, KT LUXE sat down with the author of 100 Things Millionaires Do: Little Lessons in Creating Wealth, Nigel Cumberland, to ask him for some of the top tips that he has learned over the last two decades. He has coached hundreds of leaders and professionals located all over the world — from struggling entrepreneurs to accomplished CEOs. Many came to Cumberland seeking more than just success in their careers and businesses. They wanted financial freedom, peace of mind, and the elusive sense of being financially successful. The journey of being their coach, combined with his own rollercoaster of entrepreneurial ups and downs, inspired Cumberland to write the book.

So, where does your knowledge of millionaires come from?

It’s not from reading textbooks or interviewing a few rich people over lunch. It comes from lived experience. I’ve been both broke and I’ve built wealth. I’ve sold businesses, made mistakes, and learned from hundreds of individuals striving to create wealth — many of whom did, against the odds. I’ve spent years coaching people in Dubai, Hong Kong, London, and beyond. This global exposure taught me about what the financially successful do differently to others. Their secrets aren’t really secrets at all, they’re simply some practical habits, mindset shifts, and a lot of small actions done consistently.

What themes connect the advice that you give?

The common thread is responsibility. Millionaires don’t wait for permission. They take ownership of their time, money, goals, and decisions. They plan, track, learn, invest, and persist often without applause or recognition. My advice falls into themes including mastering your mindset, building smart habits, valuing time, taking calculated risks, and creating longterm value. I also realise that wealth isn’t just about money; it’s about having control over your life and choices.

Can the average person really do all 100 things?

Not in a day, and maybe not even in a decade. But that’s not the point. You’re not meant to do all 100 at once. The book is a menu, not a mandate. It’s designed to be dipped into. Some lessons you’ll relate to today; others will resonate years from now. Wealth-building is a long game, where I encourage people to start where they are and where consistency beats perfection.

Do you practice them all yourself?

I try to, but I’m human. In truth, I’ve mastered many of them and struggle with others, while I continue to learn. Some habits, like save before spending or track your spending have become second nature. Others, such as resisting the urge to work too hard or say yes to too many things are still a work in progress.

What are the easiest and the hardest tips?

The simplest one? Start tracking your spending. It’s a game-changer. Most people think they know where their money goes, but when they actually track it, they’re often shocked. This awareness is the first real step to wealth. The hardest? Being ready for a lonely journey. People might not understand your new financial discipline. Friends may mock your frugality. Loved ones might not support your entrepreneurial risks. I have been there and know that staying focused when others don’t share your vision takes courage.

How is your book different to all the other wealth-creation tomes?

Many wealth books are either too academic or too ‘get-rich-quick’. This one is grounded, practical, and realistic. Each of the 100 chapters is short, clear, and action-oriented, and designed to spark reflection and help you make better choices today. It’s not just about stocks, or property, or side hustles, it’s also about who you become while building wealth.

What if you’re not entrepreneurial?

You don’t have to start a business to become wealthy. Many millionaires didn’t. What you do need is the mindset of an entrepreneur: take initiative, solve problems, and create value. Whether you’re an employee, freelancer, or business owner, my 100 lessons apply. Some of the wealthiest people I know built their fortune by simply being indispensable employees and smart investors.

How does the advice relate to the uae?

Dubai is a city of opportunity and has an amazing entrepreneurial energy, where hundreds of people are involved in start-ups and building wealth. It’s also a land of temptation, where it’s too easy to overspend, to live beyond your means, to focus on appearance over substance. Several lessons in the book such as not getting caught in lifestyle creep are especially relevant here. But, perhaps, the most relevant lesson of all is this: most millionaires start from nothing. That applies here too. I’ve met countless people in the UAE, from teachers to small business owners, who built their wealth through discipline, smart planning, and a clear sense of purpose. Wealth creation is deeply personal. For one person, it’s about buying a dream home; for another, it’s about funding a child’s education or retiring early. Whatever your dreams, financial freedom gives you choices. And choices give you power.