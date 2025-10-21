NBQ’s net profits rise 16% to Dh465 million in 9 months

The National Bank of Umm Al Qaiwain (NBQ) on Wednesday reported that with profits after tax for the first nine months of 2025 reached Dh465 million, a 16 per cent increase compared to the corresponding period in 2024.

Total assets reached Dh21.8 billion as of September 30 2025, up 32 per cent compared to Dh16.5 billion by end of September 2024, with net loans and advances rising 20 per cent to Dh8.7 billion. Customer deposits rose 45 per cent to Dh14.7 billion over the same period. Shareholders equity grew by 10 per cent to Dh6.4 billion.

NBQ’s capital adequacy ratio stood at 33.75 per cent as of 30 September 2025, which continues to be well over the minimum threshold stipulated by Central Bank of the UAE in accordance with Basel III guidelines.

Non-performing loans ratio improved by 338 basis points to 0.85 per cent as of September 30, 2025 from 4.23 per cent as at 30 September 2024.

Non-interest income saw significant growth of 48 per cent to Dh233 million. Cost-to-income ratio remained efficient at 22 per cent. Impairment coverage including collateral at 459 per cent.

Adnan Al Awadhi, CEO of NBQ, said: “This year, we continued developing our offerings and accelerating digital transformation to provide customers secure and seamless experience, and increase access to different segments of the society. We remain committed to maintain a sound risk management approach to proactively manage potential risks in a dynamic market, while fully comply with regulatory requirements, focusing on operational excellence, customer-centric solutions, and sustainability. We believe these solid fundamentals enable us to expand further.”