NBQ ranks among ‘World’s Top-Performing Banks in 2026’ by Forbes

Ranked fifth globally in the small-bank category, NBQ stands out for its strong financial performance, resilient balance sheet and commitment to sustainable growth

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National Bank of Umm Al Qaiwain (NBQ) has been ranked fifth globally among small banks in Forbes’ “World’s Top Performing Banks 2026” ranking, produced in partnership with market research firm Statista.

NBQ’s ranking places it among the top-performing financial institutions in the world and ahead of 144 other banks in the small-bank category, which included 149 banks. The recognition reflects NBQ’s strong financial performance, resilient balance sheet, disciplined risk management and consistent focus on sustainable, long-term growth.

The small-bank category comprised institutions with assets of less than $10 billion (Dh36.7 billion). Overall, the 2026 ranking featured 500 banks from 89 countries.

Forbes’ ranking evaluated banks across four key dimensions, including profitability, growth and earnings quality, capital and funding resilience, and asset quality and efficiency. It is based on objective financial data, drawing on information from leading data providers, including the S&P Capital IQ platform, desk research and data submitted by banks through Forbes.com. This approach was designed to ensure that the evaluation reflected the most recent available financial information.

To qualify for the ranking, banks were required to be licensed deposit-taking institutions with lending activities serving retail or corporate clients. They were also required to report under reconcilable national accounting standards, publish audited financial statements for their most recent fully completed fiscal year and provide at least three consecutive years of financial data. Eligible banks were required to have more than US$3 billion in assets.

Commenting on the recognition, Adnan Al Awadhi, CEO of the National Bank of Umm Al Qaiwain (NBQ), said: “We express our gratitude to the leadership of Umm Al Quwain, our board, shareholders, customers, and our dedicated employees for their support and dedication, enabling us to maintain strong performance amid challenging times. This ranking is a significant achievement for NBQ and a testament to the strength and resilience of our business model. It reflects our consistent focus on sound financial performance, disciplined balance sheet management, and sustainable growth. We delivered solid results in the past few years, including the first half of 2026, despite geopolitical uncertainty and a lower interest rate environment. Our diversified business model, strong capital and liquidity positions, prudent risk management, and continued focus on asset quality have enabled us to maintain resilient performance while supporting our customers and the wider economy.”

Al Awadhi added: “We remain committed to investing in digital technologies to enhance customer experience, improve operational efficiency and strengthen the resilience and security of our digital platforms. We will continue expanding our services through strategic partnerships while advancing our priorities in Emiratisation, leadership development, sustainability and community engagement.”

The recognition reinforces NBQ’s commitment to innovation, customer-centricity, operational excellence and prudent risk management, as NBQ continues to be a trusted financial partner, aligned with a digital-first approach that empowers customers by providing them with innovative and sustainable financial solutions.