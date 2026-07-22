Mashreq launches Money Insights, bringing smarter financial management

New personal financial management capability helps about 1.5 million NEO customers better understand spending, manage subscriptions and take greater control of their finances

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Reinforcing its commitment to customer-centric digital innovation, Mashreq has launched Money Insights, a new personal financial management capability within Mashreq Mobile App. Designed to help customers better understand, track and manage their finances, the feature delivers personalised insights that support informed financial decision-making and greater financial confidence.

The launch marks a significant step in Mashreq's evolution from transactional digital banking towards a more proactive and insight-driven customer experience. Rather than simply displaying balances and transactions, Money Insights helps customers understand where their money goes, identify spending patterns, monitor cash flow and manage recurring commitments. By embedding financial intelligence into everyday banking, the platform aims to improve financial awareness, education and wellbeing across its growing digital customer base.

Available to all 1.5 million Mashreq NEO customers, Money Insights represents one of the largest personal financial management rollouts in the region and reinforces Mashreq's commitment to making financial management tools more accessible and intuitive for all customers

"Money Insights reflects our continued focus on customer‑centric digital innovation and our commitment to improving financial awareness at scale. By embedding intelligent, easy‑to‑use financial insights directly into everyday banking, we are empowering our customers with tools that support better decision‑making and long‑term financial wellbeing, while reinforcing Mashreq’s leadership in inclusive digital banking,” says Fernando Morillo, group head of retail banking at Mashreq.

At the heart of Money Insights are two integrated capabilities: Activity Tracker and Subscription Tracker. Together, they transform everyday financial data into practical insights that help customers gain deeper visibility into spending and identify opportunities to save money.

Activity Tracker provides customers with a consolidated view of spending across accounts and cards. So, customers can monitor month-on-month spending trends, personalise categories to suit their financial preferences and gain a clearer understanding of where their money is being spent.

The feature also includes duplicate charge detection to help identify potential billing errors and unnecessary costs. In addition, it provides insights into salary credits, spending spikes, cash-flow patterns and available surplus funds, enabling customers to make better decisions around budgeting, saving and financial planning.

Subscription Tracker addresses the increasing complexity of managing multiple recurring payments across entertainment, lifestyle and digital services. The feature consolidates subscriptions into a single view, helping customers understand the total cost of recurring commitments, identify forgotten subscriptions and detect similar or overlapping services that may be creating unnecessary expenses.

Money Insights also provides step-by-step cancellation guidance, helping customers take action on unwanted subscriptions. This capability positions Mashreq among the first banks in the UAE to offer a comprehensive subscription management experience that not only highlights recurring costs but also helps customers reduce them.

Together, these capabilities reflect Mashreq's broader vision of making banking more intelligent, proactive and personalised.

“Many customers know how much money they have, but not always where it goes. Money Insights is designed to change that by giving customers clear, practical visibility into their spending, cash flow and subscriptions. This launch marks the start of a broader value proposition, where we will continue to build and enhance new insights and capabilities that help customers take greater control of their finances, identify unnecessary costs, and build stronger financial habits with confidence,” adds Chiraag Jogia, global head of customer value management at Mashreq.

By helping customers identify forgotten subscriptions, detect duplicate charges and gain deeper visibility into spending habits, Money Insights delivers immediate, practical value while supporting stronger financial awareness and healthier financial behaviours over time.

The launch also establishes the foundation for future innovation within Mashreq's digital banking ecosystem. The bank plans to continue enhancing the platform with new insights, tools and capabilities that further support customers in managing their finances and achieving their long-term financial goals.

As banking continues to evolve from transactional services to intelligent financial partnerships, Money Insights reflects Mashreq's vision for the future of banking: one that is personalised, proactive and centred on helping customers achieve better financial outcomes. By combining advanced technology with a deep understanding of customer needs, Mashreq continues to set new benchmarks for digital banking innovation in the UAE and across the region.

Money Insights is now available through Mashreq Mobile App, giving customers a smarter way to understand spending patterns, manage recurring expenses and make more informed financial decisions.