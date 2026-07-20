Luxury off-plan homes generate Dh3.72b in Dubai sales

Dubai's luxury off-plan residential market generated Dh3.72 billion in sales during June, driven by sustained demand for homes priced above Dh5 million, with apartments accounting for the largest share of transactions, according to a market analysis.

The report by luxury developer Keturah showed that developers recorded 307 off-plan transactions during the month, with apartments contributing Dh2.12 billion from 166 sales, while villas generated Dh1.61 billion across 141 transactions. The average sale price reached Dh12.1 million per property.

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Villa sales were strongest in the Dh5 million to Dh10 million segment, where 99 transactions worth Dh639.2 million were completed. A further 30 villas valued at Dh415.6 million were sold in the Dh10 million to Dh20 million bracket.

For apartments, the Dh5 million to Dh10 million price range accounted for 111 transactions worth Dh722.3 million, followed by 33 sales valued at Dh475.7 million in the Dh10 million to Dh20 million segment.

Developers also sold 58 ready luxury properties priced above Dh5 million, generating an additional Dh1.01 billion, with an average sale price of Dh17.4 million.

The premium end of the property market keeps proving its durability," said Talal M. Al Gaddah, CEO and Founder of the Keturah luxury brand.

"Investors are continuing to back Dubai's long-term trajectory as one of the world's leading real estate destinations."

The June performance comes as Dubai's luxury residential market continues to post record activity. Knight Frank recently reported that the emirate recorded 296 home sales worth more than $10 million during the first half of 2026, generating $5.1 billion in transaction value as demand from global high-net-worth buyers remained resilient despite regional geopolitical uncertainty.

Dubai Islands leads activity

Dubai Islands recorded the highest number of off-plan luxury transactions during June with 48 sales, followed by Dubai South with 39 transactions and Palm Jumeirah with 22 deals, underscoring continued investor demand for waterfront and master-planned communities.

At the ultra-luxury end of the market, seven villas priced between Dh20 million and Dh50 million changed hands for a combined Dh207.9 million, while five villas in the Dh50 million to Dh100 million range generated Dh344.9 million in sales.

Apartment sales also remained robust, with 18 transactions worth Dh521.5 million in the Dh20 million to Dh50 million category and three deals totalling Dh197 million in the Dh50 million to Dh100 million segment. A penthouse in Business Bay was sold for Dh200 million, highlighting continued demand for trophy assets