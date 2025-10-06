Khaleej Times’ banking summit renews partnership with Fintech Tuesdays

The Banking Innovation & Technology Summit (BIT) hosted by Khaleej Times in strategic partnership with WeValue, has renewed its collaboration with Fintech Tuesdays (FTT) as the Ecosystem Partner for BIT 2025.

The partnership, which began in 2023 when FTT helped shape the inaugural BIT summit in Dubai, has evolved alongside both platforms. BIT has since expanded with editions in Dubai and Doha, while FTT has grown from a grassroots meet-up to one of the UAE’s largest and most active fintech communities.

Under the renewed partnership, FTT will co-create the BIT’25 programme, helping define the summit’s theme and content framework to reflect the latest developments in banking, payments, insurance, and wealth management. The collaboration will also bring together influential leaders from across banks, fintechs, investors, and regulators for practical, insight-driven discussions.

BIT’s integrated media platforms will further amplify FTT’s initiatives and community stories to a wider audience, strengthening engagement across the financial services sector. The upcoming summit will also see the launch of FTT’s Ambassador Programme, which will convene senior figures from the banking and fintech industries to encourage greater collaboration and innovation.

The partnership supports the UAE’s broader vision of reinforcing its position as a global financial hub. Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed Al Maktoum recently reaffirmed the nation’s commitment to continuously strengthening its standing as a leading international financial centre and fostering fintech-driven innovation.

“Renewing our partnership with BIT is a natural next step. As both platforms mature, this collaboration lets us bring the community’s voice to a prestigious summit and take the summit’s conversations back to the community,” said Arjun Vir Singh, Founding Council Member, Fintech Tuesdays.

“BIT and FTT are united by a simple idea: innovation moves faster when media reach meets ecosystem depth. Together, we’re building a platform that helps the UAE’s financial services community learn, partner, and progress,” said Bicky Carlra, President, WeValue, and Strategic Partner of the BIT Series.