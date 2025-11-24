Julius Baer expands UAE footprint with new office in ADGM

Julius Baer, a leading Swiss wealth management group, has received in-principle approval from the Financial Services Regulatory Authority (FSRA) to establish a new advisory office in Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM), the international financial centre of the UAE’s capital.

The expansion marks a significant milestone in the firm’s long-standing presence in the country, where it opened its first office more than two decades ago and has since maintained a pioneering commitment to the region.

Subject to final regulatory approvals, the new entity—Julius Baer (Abu Dhabi) Ltd — is expected to open next month. The office will serve ultra-high-net-worth individuals (UHNWIs), family offices, and entrepreneurs seeking bespoke wealth management solutions, further strengthening the firm’s regional offering.

Julius Baer (Abu Dhabi) Ltd. will be led by Amir Iskander, who joins as chief executive officer. Amir brings extensive experience and deep regional expertise gained through senior leadership roles at Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank, Union National Bank, and Citigroup. He has spent much of his career advising UHNWIs across the Mena region, with a strong focus on Abu Dhabi. In his new role, he will report to Régis Burger, Head of Middle East & Africa.

Stefan Bollinger, chief executive officer of Julius Baer Group Ltd, commented: “The Middle East is one of the most important growth markets for Julius Baer and plays a central role in our global strategy. Two decades ago, we recognised the region’s potential and built a strong local presence that enabled us to grow alongside our clients. Our expansion into Abu Dhabi is not just another milestone but a reaffirmation of our long-term commitment to this dynamic region.”

Ahmed Jasim Al Zaabi, chairman of ADGM, welcomed the announcement, stating: “We are pleased to welcome Julius Baer, one of the world’s leading wealth management groups, to ADGM. Their decision to set up in our international financial centre is a strong vote of confidence in Abu Dhabi’s rise as a global nexus for wealth and asset management. With our progressive regulatory framework, deep pools of capital, and expanding community of family offices and global financial institutions, ADGM is uniquely positioned to support Julius Baer’s growth.”

Rahul Malhotra, head region emerging markets at Julius Baer, added: “Abu Dhabi is emerging as one of the world’s most ambitious wealth hubs, where long-standing family businesses meet a new generation of entrepreneurs. Establishing ourselves in ADGM is a natural next step in our UAE journey. Amir and his experienced team will play a vital role in strengthening our presence and deepening our client relationships.”

Julius Baer has been active in the Middle East since 2004, with offices in Dubai and Manama supported by global hubs, including Switzerland and the UK.