JS Bank, Home Matters to provide housing finance to UAE-based Pakistanis
Home Matters will provide an end-to-end mortgage brokerage service exclusively for JS Bank.
JS Bank has partnered with Home Matters to provide easy and convenient home financing solutions to non-resident Pakistanis (NRPs) at flexible markup rates.
The agreement was signed by Fahad Siddiqui, head of Secured Lending at JS Bank, and Sawan Karia, managing director at Home Matters Mortgage Consultants. Also present on location was Daniel Le Moeligou, director of sales and marketing at Home Matters Mortgage Consultants.
“As the largest conventional home loan providing bank in Pakistan, JS Bank is proud to partner with an industry leader like Home Matters to service our valued customers living abroad. This strategic partnership will serve as an end-to-end solution for NRP clients living in the UAE for both searching for the right property and selecting the right financing solutions in Pakistan,” Fahad Siddiqui said.
Sawan Karia said this exclusive partnership represents a historic milestone, enabling Home Matters to remotely service NRP clients for a property purchase in Pakistan through a mortgage with JS Bank.
“As a pioneer in its field, JS Bank is the first to offer mortgages to NRPs living in the UAE. Pakistanis represent the second-largest expat population, and it is a privilege for Home Matters to be servicing their mortgage needs,” he said.
JS Bank has taken this step to make housing finance in Pakistan more accessible to NRPs through innovative product solutions, enabling homeownership to become an achievable reality.
