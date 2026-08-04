Invest beyond borders with minimum trading fees from $2

Emirates NBD’s ENBD X app gives UAE investors a cost-effective digital route to explore international equities

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Global investing is no longer defined by distance. A company may be headquartered in New York, listed in London or expanding across Asia, yet its performance can influence investors around the world within hours. For UAE investors, this growing interconnectedness has made international equities & ETFs an increasingly relevant part of the investment conversation.

Access alone, however, is not enough. Investors also need a convenient way to enter global markets while keeping transaction costs in view. ENBD X addresses both considerations by providing digital access to international equities and ETFs, with minimum trading fees starting from $2.

For investors assessing opportunities across several markets, the price of executing each transaction can influence how they build and manage their exposure. Although minimum trading fees may appear relatively modest when considered individually, they can add up when an investor makes several transactions. This can be particularly relevant for customers who prefer to build their international exposure gradually rather than commit a large amount through a single trade.

By offering a lower starting minimum trading fee, ENBD X app from Emirates NBD gives investors a more cost-conscious way to consider opportunities beyond their domestic market. The proposition may appeal to customers exploring international equities for the first time, as well as to more experienced investors who regularly follow developments across global exchanges.

International markets provide access to companies operating across a broad range of industries, economies and stages of development. Investors can consider established global businesses alongside sectors being shaped by technological innovation, changing consumer behaviour and wider economic trends. This wider choice can help customers identify companies and industries that may align with their interests, market outlook and personal investment objectives.

For many investors, their first connection with an international company develops through everyday experience. It may be a technology platform they use, a healthcare business they follow or a consumer brand whose products are already familiar to them. Access to global equities allows customers to examine these companies from an investment perspective by considering their financial performance, business strategy and long-term prospects.

Familiarity with a company, however, should not replace careful research. A recognised brand is not automatically a suitable investment, and greater access to international markets does not guarantee stronger returns. Investors should assess each security individually and consider the relevant market conditions, their investment horizon and their own tolerance for risk before placing a trade.

The final minimum trading fee may vary depending on the market, transaction and applicable terms. Customers should therefore review the latest product and pricing information before trading to understand the charges that may apply.

ENBD X places access to global equities within a digital experience connected to the Emirates NBD ecosystem. Through the platform, customers can explore international opportunities, monitor market developments and act when a potential trade aligns with their objectives. This reflects the way many investors now expect to review information and manage their investments through convenient digital channels.

The value of digital access lies not only in speed, but also in the ability to remain connected to international markets and respond when relevant opportunities arise. That convenience, however, should not encourage rushed decisions.

International investments can be affected by company-specific developments, market volatility, currency movements and changes in overseas economic conditions. Investors should take time to understand both the potential opportunity and the associated risks before committing their money.

It is equally important to consider how an international investment fits within a wider portfolio. Looking across borders may provide access to a broader range of companies and sectors, but every decision should reflect the investor’s personal circumstances, financial goals and appetite for risk.

For customers considering opportunities beyond local markets, ENBD X offers a more accessible digital starting point. By combining access to global equities with minimum trading fees starting from $2, the platform helps investors explore international markets while keeping transaction costs clearly in view.

As global markets become increasingly connected to the interests and financial ambitions of UAE investors, accessible digital platforms will continue to play an important role. Through ENBD X, Emirates NBD is giving customers a cost-conscious route to look beyond borders and make each trade more considered.

To learn more, visit the ENBD X global equities website.

Disclaimer: Minimum Trading fees start from $2. Terms and conditions apply. Investments are subject to market risks. The views in this article must not be considered as financial advice and do not reflect the policy of the newspaper.