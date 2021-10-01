Interest in trading at an all-time high in Middle East

A Capital.com CFD account offers tight spreads, zero commission and the opportunity to trade on 2,000 of the world’s most traded indices, stocks, commodities, currencies and cryptocurrencies.

Interest in trading has seen a marked increase across the UAE and Middle East region, especially after the Covid-19 pandemic, said Tarik Chebib, group chief revenue officer at Capital.com.

Speaking to Khaleej Times in a recent interview, Chebib highlighted how the trading and investment platform is looking to expand its presence in the Middle East market, in line with the growing interest from investors.

“We are an FCA, ASIC and CySEC-licensed FinTech company, with a mission is to make the world of finance more accessible, engaging, and useful,” he said. “We were established five years ago in the UK, and we are now interested in coming into the Middle East market. We have seen that commodity trading is something of great interest here in the region – almost everyone has an opinion on gold and oil prices. We want to open an office here in Dubai to service the UAE population and wider Middle East market.”

He explained that the trading platform provides investors and traders with access to the financial markets across a number of different asset classes ranging from crypto to shares to commodities and to currencies. “All of these products are available on one platform at Capital.com, and there has been a growing interest in trading with them.”

Education, he added, will be a key mission for the company as it launches in the region, especially for people that are new to trading. “We know that there is great demand in wanting to invest in the financial market, but sometimes, people are looking for someone to help them take those first few steps and get familiar with how the financial markets work. We have a segment for people that are new to trading, as well as one that is available for more seasoned users that have been exposed to trading before.”

What sets Capital.com apart from its competitors is “trust in the provider, accessibility to the financial market, and the right type of pricing” says Chebib.

Looking back at the success of the platform in recent years, he noted that the Covid-19 pandemic “completely changed the game” in terms of how people wanted to invest. For one thing, investors had a lot more time to research about new asset classes.

“This kind of paired with the first crypto boom that we saw in 2016 and, in the last 18 months, it has really taken off again,” he said. “A lot of people from this region, and around the world, are interested in this new product class. New developments like NFTs are also coming up, which are an even more niche class than cryptos; however, crypto trading is becoming a lot more mainstream than it was three or even five years ago. We see a lot more flow through the crypto trading.”

“We are actually one of the providers that have the biggest range of cryptos on one platform,” he added. “Also, we are deeply invested in promoting regulation and are working closely with the UAE Central Bank, as well as the DFSA and ADGM on promoting regulation. We can already see that digital assets in the UAE are being more and more regulated, and there is a lot more movement in this country towards licensing crypto trading, and this can only be a positive thing.”

Chebib also revealed that the platform is in the process of launching an AI-powered solution that gives every trader a unique experience. “We know that every trader is different, so we are creating a solution where, based on their previous activity, the AI will tailor the platform to their needs. This is another way in which we are going to be standing out in the market.”

rohma@khaleejtimes.com