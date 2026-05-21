GCC insurers brace for geopolitical risks as UAE market powers regional growth

The GCC insurance industry is expected to maintain strong growth momentum over the next five years despite mounting geopolitical tensions, volatile oil prices and rising claims costs, with the UAE emerging as one of the region’s key growth engines driven by population expansion, digital transformation and surging demand for health, cyber and specialty insurance products.

A new report released by Dubai-based investment banking advisory firm Alpen Capital forecasts GCC gross written premiums (GWP) to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 4.9 per cent between 2025 and 2030, reaching $61.8 billion.

The non-life segment is projected to remain the dominant driver of growth, expanding at a CAGR of 5.2 per cent to account for nearly 88 per cent of the region’s total premiums by 2030.

Alpen Capital Chief Executive Officer TM Lakshmanan said the sector’s growth would continue to be supported by expanding mandatory insurance coverage, rising population levels, infrastructure development and increasing awareness of risk protection across the region.

“The GCC insurance industry is expected to maintain its growth momentum driven by a steady increase in population, the expansion of mandatory insurance lines and positive macroeconomic fundamentals,” Lakshmanan said.

He added that the region’s growing exposure to climate-related events, geopolitical instability and operational risks is also accelerating demand for risk-related insurance products, including war-risk, marine, political risk and cyber insurance.

The report comes as insurers across the Gulf grapple with the financial impact of ongoing regional tensions, rising reinsurance costs and volatile travel and logistics activity linked to disruptions in the Middle East.

Industry analysts say the heightened geopolitical environment has significantly increased demand for specialty insurance coverage, particularly among shipping companies, logistics operators, airlines and businesses exposed to regional supply-chain disruptions.

Despite these challenges, GCC economies are expected to remain resilient due to ongoing diversification programmes, strong fiscal buffers and large-scale infrastructure investment.

Saudi Arabia is forecast to remain the region’s largest insurance market and the fastest growing, with premiums expected to expand at a CAGR of 5.9 per cent through 2030, followed by Kuwait at 5.5 per cent.

The UAE insurance market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.1 per cent during the same period, although several industry estimates suggest actual near-term growth could exceed that forecast due to exceptionally strong demand conditions.

Recent market assessments indicate the UAE insurance industry could expand by between 10 per cent and 15 per cent in 2026 following a sharp rise in premiums during late 2025.

The UAE’s health insurance segment alone is valued at around $10.1 billion this year, while the property and casualty market has reached approximately $20.1 billion, supported by rapid economic growth, rising business activity and continued population inflows.

Analysts say the UAE’s expanding expatriate population remains one of the strongest structural drivers for the insurance sector, particularly in employer-backed health coverage and group insurance schemes.

The UAE’s non-oil economic expansion, growth in tourism, aviation, logistics and real estate sectors, and increasing infrastructure investments are also helping to deepen insurance penetration across both retail and commercial segments.

At the same time, the market is undergoing rapid digital transformation.

Alpen Capital Senior Director Amjad Alomari said insurers across the GCC are increasingly investing in technology, digital underwriting systems and InsurTech partnerships to improve efficiency and customer experience.

“Industry focus is expected to shift toward value-creating opportunities, with larger players targeting small to mid-sized insurers as well as tech-enabled operators,” Alomari said.

He noted that mergers and acquisitions are likely to accelerate further as insurers seek scale, operational efficiency and broader geographic reach in an increasingly competitive environment.

The report said regulators across the GCC, including the Central Bank of the UAE, are continuing to tighten solvency and governance requirements, prompting insurers to rationalise portfolios, strengthen balance sheets and raise fresh capital.

The UAE market has already witnessed several consolidation and recapitalisation initiatives over the past year as insurers adapt to higher regulatory standards and rising claims inflation.

Industry executives say digital adoption is also reshaping customer behaviour, with growing preference for online policy purchases, automated claims management and app-based insurance services.

Cyber insurance is emerging as one of the fastest-growing segments across the GCC as governments, banks and corporations accelerate digitalisation while facing increasingly sophisticated cyber threats.

At the same time, premium pricing pressures appear to be stabilising after sharp increases across several insurance categories during 2024 and early 2025.

Rates for some professional indemnity and cyber insurance products have eased between 5 per cent and 20 per cent this year amid growing competition from regional and international insurers.

Still, profitability challenges remain.

Rising reinsurance costs, elevated operational expenses, weaker investment returns and increasing claims ratios continue to weigh on margins across parts of the industry, particularly among smaller insurers operating in fragmented markets.

Insurance penetration across the GCC also remains below global averages despite steady growth, highlighting the sector’s long-term expansion potential.

Analysts say the combination of economic diversification, infrastructure spending, mandatory insurance reforms and rising risk awareness is positioning the GCC insurance sector for sustained long-term growth despite near-term geopolitical and financial pressures.