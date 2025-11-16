  • search in Khaleej Times
close button

Sun, Nov 16, 2025 | Jumada al-Awwal 25, 1447 | Fajr 05:16 | DXB clear.png28.1°C

Fixed income gains ground among UAE investors amid market volatility

With yields now at attractive levels, investors can lock in reliable, tax-free cash flows without taking on excessive risk. This is particularly valuable in the UAE

Published: Sun 16 Nov 2025, 7:15 PM

Top Stories

Flexible work, marriage leave: UAE rolls out benefits for parents ahead of 'Year of Family'

Flexible work, marriage leave: UAE rolls out benefits for parents ahead of 'Year of Family'

Dubai Police expand noise radars; drivers face up to Dh10,000 fine, 12 black points

Dubai Police expand noise radars; drivers face up to Dh10,000 fine, 12 black points

Sonder exits Dubai? Rental company files for bankruptcy, closes global operations

Sonder exits Dubai? Rental company files for bankruptcy, closes global operations

As global markets continue to grapple with uncertainty and elevated geopolitical risks, fixed income investments are emerging as a vital component in the portfolios of UAE investors.

Kareena Moledina, Lead for Fixed Income Client Portfolio Management (EMEA) at Janus Henderson Investors, shared insights with Khaleej Times on why bonds are becoming increasingly relevant in the region’s investment landscape.

Recommended For You

'Generation Z' protests spread in Mexico, fuelled by mayor's murder

'Generation Z' protests spread in Mexico, fuelled by mayor's murder

US to consider obesity, special-needs children as factors in refusing long-term visas

US to consider obesity, special-needs children as factors in refusing long-term visas

Fact check: Viral video of 'Tesla Glide' flying shoes is AI-generated

Fact check: Viral video of 'Tesla Glide' flying shoes is AI-generated

Dubai: 60% work complete for first flying taxi vertiport near DXB

Dubai: 60% work complete for first flying taxi vertiport near DXB

South Africa beats India in Test match; Harmer powers thrilling 30-run victory

South Africa beats India in Test match; Harmer powers thrilling 30-run victory

 

“Fixed income offers three key benefits: steady income, capital preservation, and diversification,” Moledina explained. With yields now at attractive levels, investors can lock in reliable, tax-free cash flows without taking on excessive risk. This is particularly valuable in the UAE, where many investors rely on consistent income to meet ongoing financial commitments.

Beyond income generation, bonds serve as a defensive anchor in portfolios heavily weighted toward equities and real estate. “When markets turn volatile, fixed income helps preserve capital,” she said. “It’s a stabilising force, especially in economies like the UAE’s, where exposure to property and energy is significant.”

Moledina highlighted how bonds complement traditional asset classes in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), which are typically cyclical and sensitive to economic downturns. Unlike equities and real estate, which often decline together during slowdowns, bonds tend to rise when central banks cut interest rates. This inverse relationship helps smooth portfolio performance and reduce overall volatility.

Liquidity is another advantage. While real estate transactions can be slow and costly, and equities volatile, high-quality bonds offer quick access to cash. “Fixed income plays a key role in the liquidity waterfall of a portfolio,” Moledina noted, referring to the hierarchy of assets investors can tap into when needed.

In a dollar-pegged economy like the UAE’s, the current “higher-for-longer” interest rate environment presents both opportunities and challenges. On the upside, yields are significantly more attractive than during the ultra-low-rate era, allowing income-seeking investors to earn meaningful returns from high-quality bonds. However, Moledina cautioned that portfolio construction is now more critical than ever.

“Investors should focus on shorter-duration, higher-quality assets to mitigate downside risks,” she advised. Floating-rate securities, such as collateralised loan obligations (CLOs), are gaining popularity for their ability to adjust income streams in line with interest rate movements, offering a natural hedge against volatility.

Risk management remains central to fixed income investing. Moledina outlined key risks including interest rate fluctuations, inflation, credit stress, and geopolitical shocks. “Detailed bottom-up research is essential,” she said, emphasizing the importance of analysing cash flows, leverage, and refinancing profiles to identify resilient issuers.

Diversification across issuers, sectors, and geographies also helps protect portfolios from systemic shocks. “Quality, liquidity, and diversification are the pillars of capital preservation,” she added.

Securitised credit, once a niche segment, is now gaining traction among investors seeking stable income and attractive valuations. With spreads in traditional corporate bonds tightening, securitised assets offer a compelling alternative. “They provide a spread pick-up of 40 to 50 basis points over investment-grade corporates while maintaining higher credit quality,” Moledina said.

Many of these instruments are floating-rate, making them well-suited to the current interest rate environment. Even if rates decline, securitised assets continue to deliver strong returns due to their underlying credit spreads.

Janus Henderson, a leading manager of securitised active ETFs, has played a pivotal role in enhancing liquidity and transparency in the fixed income space. “Our scale allows us to offer efficient execution and clear pricing visibility, especially in securitised credit,” Moledina said.

As UAE investors seek to build resilient portfolios amid global uncertainty, fixed income is proving to be a powerful tool—offering stability, income, and flexibility in a rapidly changing financial landscape. 