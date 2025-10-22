First Abu Dhabi Bank profit surges 24% to Dh16b as AI powers record 9-month growth

First Abu Dhabi Bank (FAB) on Wednesday reported record earnings for the first nine months of 2025, with Group net profit jumping 24 per cent year-on-year to Dh16.02 billion — its highest ever for the period.

Profit before tax rose 26 per cent to Dh19.25 billion, while return on tangible equity (RoTE) stood at 20 per cent, well above the bank’s medium-term target.

The robust performance reflects broad-based growth across all divisions, driven by strong client activity, diversified revenue streams, and productivity gains from FAB’s AI-driven transformation strategy.

Operating income climbed 16 per cent year-on-year to Dh27.65 billion, supported by sustained business momentum. Net interest income rose 2 per cent to Dh14.96 billion, while non-interest income surged 37 per cent to Dh12.7 billion — accounting for nearly half of total revenue — boosted by higher fees, commissions, and investment income.

In the third quarter alone, net profit advanced 21 per cent to Dh5.39 billion. Loans and advances grew 13 per cent year-to-date to Dh596 billion, reflecting strong demand in trade-linked financing, while customer deposits rose 8 per cent to Dh848 billion. Total assets climbed 14 per cent to Dh1.38 trillion, with capital and liquidity ratios comfortably above regulatory requirements.

FAB’s Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) ratio stood at 13.7 per cent and its Liquidity Coverage Ratio (LCR) at 158 per cent.

Group CEO Hana Al Rostamani said the record results underscore FAB’s sustained growth momentum and the success of its diversification strategy. “We deepened client relationships, expanded across key trade corridors, and strengthened our role as a trusted partner in global investment flows,” she said. FAB is expanding its presence in Europe, Turkey, and Nigeria, and plans to open a new branch in India as part of its strategy to reinforce its position as a leading corridor bank.

Al Rostamani highlighted the growing impact of FAB’s artificial intelligence adoption, noting that AI integration across operations has significantly enhanced agility and efficiency. “By embedding intelligent technologies across the Group, we are redefining how we serve clients and driving long-term value creation,” she said.

Group CFO Lars Kramer said FAB’s strong third-quarter performance was supported by resilient margins and double-digit revenue growth across all divisions. “Our balance sheet remains strong, enabling us to pursue strategic priorities from a position of strength,” he said. Kramer also pointed to FAB’s commitment to sustainable finance, citing the bank’s issuance of its inaugural Blue Bond — the first by a GCC bank — and its first Low Carbon Energy Bond.

FAB’s international operations continue to deliver robust results, contributing 17 per cent of Group revenue. Loans and deposits from overseas markets rose 23 and 18 per cent respectively, reinforcing the bank’s role as a regional anchor for cross-border capital and trade flows.

The bank also continues to set a benchmark for AI-enabled transformation, deploying 18 live AI agents across functions including trade operations, customer service, and finance analytics. These systems have doubled processing capacity and reduced turnaround times by up to 50 per cent, underscoring FAB’s position as a pioneer in technology-driven banking excellence.

Analysts said FAB enters the final quarter of 2025 with strong momentum, solid capital buffers, and high confidence in sustaining its growth trajectory into 2026 and beyond.