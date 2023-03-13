FDIC names Tim Mayopoulos as CEO of Silicon Valley Bank

Dr Sultan Al Jaber and HE Sarah Al Amiri oversee launch of new programme to train and upskill local talent; Special Emiratisation Committee established under the National ICV Programme between MoIAT, MoHRE and Nafis
The Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation on Monday named Tim Mayopoulos as the chief executive officer of Silicon Valley Bank, a subsidiary of the defunct SVB Financial Group.
Mayopoulos steps in after regulators shuttered the startup-focused lender on Friday after a run on its deposits that left it with a dearth of capital.
The regulator has also transferred all deposits — both insured and uninsured — and substantially all assets of the bank to a newly created bridge bank.
