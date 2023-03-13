FDIC names Tim Mayopoulos as CEO of Silicon Valley Bank

Regulators shuttered the startup-focused lender on Friday after a run on its deposits that left it with a dearth of capital

The Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation on Monday named Tim Mayopoulos as the chief executive officer of Silicon Valley Bank, a subsidiary of the defunct SVB Financial Group.

Mayopoulos steps in after regulators shuttered the startup-focused lender on Friday after a run on its deposits that left it with a dearth of capital.

The regulator has also transferred all deposits — both insured and uninsured — and substantially all assets of the bank to a newly created bridge bank.

