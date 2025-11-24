  • search in Khaleej Times
close button

Mon, Nov 24, 2025 | Jumada al-Thani 3, 1447 | Fajr 05:21 | DXB clear.png28.4°C

FAB successfully issues a $1 billion Additional Tier 1 instrument

Orders peaked above $3.3 billion (3.3x oversubscribed), marking the largest orderbook ever achieved by a UAE bank issuing AT1 capital, and the largest for any GCC AT1 transaction this year

Published: Mon 24 Nov 2025, 6:34 PM

Top Stories

Why did Dubai Airshow continue after fatal Tejas jet crash? Organisers issue statement

Why did Dubai Airshow continue after fatal Tejas jet crash? Organisers issue statement

UAE slams Sudan's General Burhan's repeated ceasefire refusal

UAE slams Sudan's General Burhan's repeated ceasefire refusal

Kerala-UAE flight diverted due to ash clouds from Ethiopia volcano eruption

Kerala-UAE flight diverted due to ash clouds from Ethiopia volcano eruption

First Abu Dhabi Bank (FAB) has successfully issued a $1 billion Additional Tier 1 (AT1) perpetual non-call six-year instrument at a fixed rate of 5.875 per cent. 

Pricing was set at 5.875 per cent, more than 50bps tighter than the initial range of 6.375 per cent - 6.500 per cent. This represents the lowest yield for a CEEMEA conventional $AT1 issuance since May 2021, demonstrating FAB’s credit strength and its leadership as the UAE’s global bank.

Recommended For You

US lawmaker Marjorie Taylor Greene to resign after rupture with Trump

US lawmaker Marjorie Taylor Greene to resign after rupture with Trump

Release of Mammootty's latest, 'Kalamkaval', postponed

Release of Mammootty's latest, 'Kalamkaval', postponed

Six airlines cancel Venezuela flights after US warning

Six airlines cancel Venezuela flights after US warning

UAE President begins visit to Bahrain; King Hamad welcomes Sheikh Mohamed at Sakhir Air Base

UAE President begins visit to Bahrain; King Hamad welcomes Sheikh Mohamed at Sakhir Air Base

The story behind the mural that links Al Quoz's creative, industrial identities

The story behind the mural that links Al Quoz's creative, industrial identities

 

Investor demand was exceptionally strong, with a high-quality, globally diversified orderbook across Europe, MENA, US, and APAC. Orders peaked above $3.3 billion (3.3x oversubscribed), marking the largest orderbook ever achieved by a UAE bank issuing AT1 capital, and the largest for any GCC AT1 transaction this year.  

The issuance further strengthens FAB’s capital base going into 2026 and supports the bank’s long-term capital strategy.

Felix Green, group treasurer, First Abu Dhabi Bank, commented: “Achieving a $1 billion AT1 issuance at 5.875 per cent in a period of market softness and elevated regional supply demonstrates the strength of FAB’s credit and the depth of investor confidence in the bank. This record orderbook reinforces FAB’s position ahead of year-end results and highlights the continued appeal of our credit to global investors. This transaction reflects excellent cross-team collaboration across Group Treasury, Investor Relations and Capital Markets.”