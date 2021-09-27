FAB launches exclusive benefits for Golden Visa holders
The newly-launched benefits for Golden Visa holders were made possible through a collaboration between FAB and the Abu Dhabi Residents Office
First Abu Dhabi Bank (FAB) on Monday announced a partnership with the Abu Dhabi Residents Office (ADRO) to offer UAE Golden Visa holders exclusive mortgage and deposit products at competitive rates.
Through the partnership, recipients of the Abu Dhabi Golden Visa can access a range of benefits at FAB including exclusive five-year fixed mortgage rates starting from 2.49 per cent per year with a fee waiver, in addition to iSave deposit rates of up to 1.68 per cent per year. Applying for these benefits is easy and can be done through FAB’s online banking and mobile app, while the approval process is instant, allowing applicants to receive a decision in minutes.
“As the UAE’s largest bank and one of the world’s largest financial institutions, FAB has a unique understanding of the regional and global investment landscape. As part of our unwavering commitment to supporting the emirate’s thriving international community, we look forward to working closely with FAB as partners to create programmes and offerings that set Abu Dhabi apart as a world-class business hub, bolstering the local economy in the process,” Sameh Al Qubaisi, executive director for executive affairs office at ADDED, said.
Futoon Almazrouei, group head of consumer banking group-UAE, said the UAE is building a diverse community of intellectuals and creatives who contribute to the development of its knowledge-based economy.
“By providing recipients of the UAE Golden Visa exclusive benefits for mortgages and deposit products, FAB is making it easier for global talent to establish a long-term home in Abu Dhabi. At FAB, we will continue to be a supporter of the UAE’s strategic objectives, working closely with the federal and local governments to create impactful solutions for the benefit of the country and its residents,” he said.
The Golden Visa programme was launched by the UAE Government in 2019. Under the scheme, successful applicants can obtain long-term residence visas that enable them to live, work, study and invest in the UAE.
The partnership between FAB and ADRO is the latest in a series of collaborations launched to support strategic government initiatives. FAB works closely with the UAE federal government, the local governments, and other public sector entities in the financial domain to support the UAE’s economic and societal objectives.
--- business@khaleejtimes.com
