Emirates NBD Group successfully closes $2.25 billion in long-term financing 

Emirates NBD on Tuesday announced that it has successfully closed $2.25 billion in long-term financing.

The transaction includes a $1.75 billion five-year sustainability-linked syndicated term loan (SLL) and a $500 million five-year Club Commodity Murabaha term facility. Together, they represent one of the largest syndicated borrowings in the GCC.

Initially launched at $1 billion, the SLL was oversubscribed by more than 2x, enabling an increase to $1.75 billion. The strong demand reflects global investor confidence in Emirates NBD’s credit strength, supported by its solid balance sheet and disciplined financial management.

Despite a challenging regional and global environment, the SLL achieved the tightest pricing in the bank’s history for a syndicated loan, along with an extended tenor.

The $500 million five-year Club Commodity Murabaha term facility, arranged through Emirates Islamic, the Islamic banking arm of the Emirates NBD, also achieved highly competitive pricing among regional Islamic peers. The transaction was completed within an accelerated timeframe, reflecting strong execution and close coordination among all stakeholders.

This transaction builds on the Group’s strong track record in capital markets following the successful completion of Emirates NBD’s $750 million seven year Asian financing in February 2026 and Emirates Islamic’s issuance of the world’s first sustainability linked financing sukuk in 2025. Together, these milestones underscore the Group’s depth of capability across capital markets and syndication, while reinforcing its leadership in integrating Shariah compliant finance with sustainable practices.

Shayne Nelson, Group Chief Executive Officer at Emirates NBD, said: “The successful closing of this financing reinforces Emirates NBD’s strong credit profile and our position as a preferred counterparty in global loan markets. Strong oversubscription from international lenders, together with tight pricing, reflects continued market confidence in the UAE’s financial sector and in our ability to access diversified funding at competitive terms. This transaction further strengthens our liquidity position and supports the execution of our long-term growth ambitions.”

Ahmed Al Qassim, Group Head of Wholesale Banking at Emirates NBD, added: “This syndication reflects Emirates NBD’s strong capital strategy and prudent financial management. It enhances our long-term $funding profile and supports strategic growth priorities while delivering sustainable value.”

The combined transaction attracted participation from 15 financial institutions across the Americas, Europe and Asia, and reinforces Emirates NBD’s established presence in international loan markets and reflects continued confidence in the UAE’s economic resilience and regulatory framework.

Bank of America, BNP Paribas, DBS Bank Limited and Emirates NBD Capital Limited acted as Coordinators, Book-Runners and Sustainability Coordinators on the Emirates NBD transaction. Emirates NBD Capital Limited acted in a sole capacity as coordinator for the Emirates Islamic transaction.