Emirates Islamic gives access to Shariah-compliant global equities and ETFs

Invest in global equities and ETFs through the EI + App, with the peace of mind that available investments have been pre-screened for Shariah compliance.

By:

Kushmita Bose | Partner Content Share:











For investors looking to access global markets while staying aligned with Islamic principles, determining whether individual equities and ETFs meet Shariah requirements can require considerable research.

Emirates Islamic takes that work out of the equation. Global equities and ETFs available through Digital Wealth on the EI + App are pre-screened for Shariah-compliance, giving customers greater peace of mind when making their investment decisions.

Customers can buy and sell global equities and ETFs digitally with a few taps, combining convenient access to international markets with the reassurance of Shariah-compliant investing.

The Shariah screening is already done, so customers can focus on their investment decisions.

From banking to investing

For Emirates Islamic customers, investing can be managed through the same EI + App they already use for everyday banking.

Customers with an Emirates Islamic current or savings account can open a Digital Wealth account through the EI + App and buy and sell investments digitally with a few taps.

Digital Wealth also goes beyond global equities and ETFs. Investors can access local equities, gold and silver, Sukuk and Fractional Sukuk, as well as investment funds, providing different options for building a diversified portfolio.

Why diversification matters

Markets rarely move in a straight line, and different asset classes can respond differently to changing economic conditions. Equities may offer exposure to the growth of companies, while assets such as Sukuk, funds or precious metals can serve different purposes within a broader portfolio.

Diversification does not remove investment risk, but spreading investments across asset classes, sectors and markets can help reduce reliance on any one area.

Diversification can support a more balanced approach to investing, although it does not eliminate risk. Investors should continue to consider their goals, risk appetite and investment horizon when making investment decisions.

Lowering the cost of getting started

For a limited time, customers can trade eligible global equities and ETFs in global markets with a minimum trading fee starting from just $2, until 10 December 2026.

The offer is available to new and existing Emirates Islamic customers. Where the calculated trading fee exceeds $2, the higher applicable amount is charged. Foreign exchange charges may also apply to investments traded in currencies other than US dollars, while other standard charges, including applicable taxes, custody and exchange or market fees, continue to apply.

Digital platforms can make accessing and managing investments simpler, while customers should continue to consider their goals, risk appetite and investment horizon.

For those seeking Shariah-compliant exposure to global markets, pre-screening removes much of the homework and makes it easier to get started with greater peace of mind.

Learn more about Digital Wealth and the current trading offer here.

*(T&Cs apply)