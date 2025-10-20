Dubai strengthens global financial standing as DIFC surpasses 8,000 registered companies

Dubai has reinforced its status as the leading financial hub for the Middle East, Africa, and South Asia (MEASA), with the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) surpassing 8,000 active registered companies, including more than 1,000 regulated entities under the Dubai Financial Services Authority (DFSA).

The milestone comes as Dubai climbs to 11th place in the Global Financial Centre Index, solidifying its reputation as the region’s most credible financial centre and one of the top four global FinTech hubs. DIFC’s growth is also reflected in the surge of banking assets managed from the Centre, which now total approximately $240 billion — a 200% increase since 2015.

Essa Kazim, Governor of DIFC, highlighted the Centre’s role in driving Dubai’s Economic Agenda (D33). “DIFC’s success is the benchmark for emerging financial centres. We’ve built a business environment that empowers companies to lead and grow, anchored in innovation, integrity, and global standards,” he said.

Since its establishment in 2004, DIFC has evolved into a magnet for global financial institutions, innovators, and professional services firms. Its ecosystem blends legal and regulatory certainty with business agility, supported by three independent bodies: DIFC Authority, DFSA, and DIFC Courts.

Arif Amiri, CEO of DIFC Authority, emphasized the Centre’s scale and diversity. “Exceeding 8,000 registered companies reinforces DIFC’s position as the only financial centre in the region operating at scale across all sectors. This depth enables us to shape the global financial services landscape and drive Dubai’s emergence as a technology innovation hub.”

DIFC’s regulated entities include 289 licensed banks and capital markets firms, among them 27 of the world’s 29 globally systemically important banks. The DFSA’s evolving regulatory framework, grounded in common law and benchmarked against global standards, continues to attract financial institutions seeking growth and connectivity.

Mark Steward, Chief Executive of DFSA, noted, “With over 1,000 regulated entities, DIFC is the region’s premier financial centre. Firms are coming here to connect with global capital and tap into growth opportunities across developed and emerging markets.”

The DIFC Courts also reported strong performance, with over AED 17.5 billion in total claim values filed so far this year. His Excellency Wayne Martin, Chief Justice of DIFC Courts, said the increase in high-value claims reflects growing trust in the Centre’s legal framework and its role as a jurisdiction of choice for resolving complex commercial disputes.

As Dubai continues to expand its global influence, DIFC remains central to its vision for the future of finance — combining scale, innovation, and regulatory excellence to support sustainable economic growth across the region and beyond.