Dubai Islamic Bank posts Dh9b pre‑tax profit as assets surge 21%

Dubai Islamic Bank (DIB) reported a strong full‑year performance for 2025, with pre‑tax profit rising 20 per cent year on year to Dh9 billion as total assets climbed 21 per cent to Dh416 billion, the bank said on Tuesday.

Revenue for the year increased to Dh13.3 billion, supported by “solid non‑funded income, healthy business volumes and resilient margins,” the bank noted. Operating efficiency improved, with the cost‑to‑income ratio at 28.4 per cent, while impairment charges moderated to Dh485 million, resulting in a low cost of risk of 14 bps.

Customer deposits jumped 29 per cent year on year to Dh320 billion, while net financing assets grew 23 per cent to Dh262 billion. The bank recorded strong momentum in new business, booking Dh124 billion in gross new financing and Sukuk investments—an 80 per cent annual increase.

Chairman Mohammed Ibrahim Al Shaibani said the UAE’s economic priorities required “strong institutions, sound governance, and financial systems that mobilise and utilise capital responsibly.” He added that the bank’s performance reflected “responsible growth: performance delivered without compromising resilience,” highlighting the 21 per cent asset expansion and 29 per cent increase in customer deposits as reinforcing DIB’s “capacity to support the real economy responsibly and at scale.”

Group CEO Dr. Adnan Chilwan said the bank’s focus in 2025 was on “converting momentum into measurable delivery,” noting that revenue diversification strengthened with non‑funded income rising 10.1 per cent to Dh4.3 billion. He emphasised the bank’s improved risk profile, with the non‑performing financing ratio dropping to 2.65 per cent, “down 135 bps year‑on‑year,” and cash coverage rising to 120 per cent. “These outcomes reflect consistent underwriting standards, prudent provisioning and active portfolio management,” he said.

DIB continued to scale both consumer and wholesale banking. Consumer banking assets rose 22 per cent to Dh77 billion, driven by record origination of Dh37 billion, while the wholesale portfolio grew 24 per cent to Dh185 billion, supported by Dh67 billion in new corporate financing. Cross‑border assets surged 83 per cent year on year.

The bank also accelerated sustainability initiatives, more than doubling sustainable assets to Dh19.5 billion, representing 7.3 per cent of its gross financing portfolio. It issued its first sustainability‑linked Sukuk during the year.

DIB highlighted progress in digital transformation, with its alt mobile app now handling 51 per cent of all customer transactions and digital adoption reaching 97 per cent of customers.

The board proposed a 35 fils per‑share dividend, subject to regulatory and shareholder approval.