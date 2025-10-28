Dubai Islamic Bank nears Dh400 billion in assets as nine-month profit hits record Dh6.6 billion

Dubai Islamic Bank (DIB) has reported a stellar performance for the first nine months of 2025, with pre-tax profit surging 10 per cent year-on-year to a record Dh6.6 billion. The bank’s total assets climbed 14 per cent year-to-date, reaching Dh393 billion — just shy of the Dh400 billion milestone — while customer deposits crossed Dh300 billion, marking a 21 per cent increase.

The strong financial results were driven by a 6 per cent rise in operating revenue to Dh9.7 billion, supported by higher business volumes, stable margins, and robust non-funded income. Impairment charges dropped 45 per cent to Dh292 million, reflecting DIB’s effective risk management. The cost-to-income ratio stood at a healthy 28.7 per cent, underscoring operational efficiency.

DIB’s balance sheet saw significant expansion, with net financing assets growing 17 per cent to Dh248 billion. The bank facilitated Dh91 billion in new financing and sukuk investments, a 33 per cent increase from the same period last year. Its sukuk portfolio rose 16 per cent to Dh95 billion, with sovereign and financial institution credits making up 77 per cent of the total.

Asset quality remained strong, with the non-performing financing (NPF) ratio improving to 3.13 per cent, down 87 basis points year-to-date. Cash coverage rose to 107 per cent, and the total coverage ratio reached 149 per cent.

Capital and liquidity metrics also remained robust. The Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) ratio stood at 13.4 per cent, while the liquidity coverage ratio (LCR) was 144 per cent.

DIB’s business performance was bolstered by broad-based growth across consumer and corporate segments. The consumer banking portfolio grew 18 per cent to Dh74 billion, adding over 100,000 new customers. Local and cross-border corporate portfolios rose 16 per cent to Dh174 billion, with new financing reaching Dh46 billion — up 41 per cent year-on-year.

In line with the UAE’s sustainable finance goals, DIB expanded its green and social financing initiatives, with sustainable financing exceeding Dh16 billion. The bank also facilitated Dh25 billion in green and sustainability-linked sukuk issuances.

DIB played a pivotal role in several landmark transactions, including the first Islamic aircraft financing for Turkish Airlines and major sovereign deals for Pakistan and Egypt. It also participated in a US$1.85 billion syndicated facility for Olam Agri, leading the Islamic tranche.

Chairman Mohammed Ibrahim Al Shaibani highlighted the UAE’s resilient economy and DIB’s alignment with national priorities, stating, “DIB’s performance reflects the strength of its franchise and its commitment to responsible growth.”

Group CEO Dr. Adnan Chilwan emphasized the bank’s transformation agenda, noting the integration of AI and advanced analytics to enhance efficiency and customer experience. “Our strategy continues to deliver strong results, positioning DIB as a leader in Islamic finance and sustainable development,” he said.

As DIB celebrates its 50th anniversary in 2025, the bank remains focused on innovation, governance, and long-term value creation, reinforcing its role as a key driver of the UAE’s economic vision.