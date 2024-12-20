Credit Financier Invest (CFI) launches 'Trading Transparency+' programme to raise awareness and highlight trading realities

The initiative provides a comprehensive suite of educational resources, including videos, seminars, webinars, and articles, to explain trading's suitability, risks, and myths

CFI Financial Group, the region’s leading online trading provider, proudly announces the launch of its pioneering programme, "Trading Transparency+: Empowering Awareness and Clarity in Trading." This initiative aims to tackle misinformation and market noise, helping individuals gain clarity on trading realities and access the resources they may need to determine whether trading aligns with their financial aspirations and circumstances.

With trading becoming increasingly accessible, individuals are often overwhelmed by a flood of information, unrealistic expectations, and confusion about the suitability of trading. Trading Transparency+ serves as a trusted guide, cutting through these complexities with transparency and knowledge. The programme includes multiple components, with the ‘Trading Reality Check' as a standout feature - an engaging tool designed to help participants explore whether trading aligns with their goals and if they fully understand the realities and related risks of trading. Beyond this, Trading Transparency+ provides a comprehensive suite of educational and awareness resources, including videos, seminars, webinars, and articles, to explain trading's suitability, risks, and myths.

Empowering knowledge, promoting responsibility

The Trading Transparency+ programme is built on three core pillars:

1. Reality-Based Education: Offering seminars, webinars, articles, and videos that address trading myths, risks, and rewards with transparency and clarity.

2. Interactive Tools for Self-Reflection: Featuring the 'Trading Reality Check', a user-friendly tool that provides individuals with a personalised exploration of whether trading aligns with their goals and circumstances, and whether they have the facts right about the realities of trading.

3. Collaborative Partnerships: Engaging with governmental, regulatory, and educational institutions to provide credible, actionable insights that promote responsible trading practices.

"We recognise that the public is often exposed to wrong and sometimes even misleading information about trading and its reality," said CFI's co-founder and managing director, Hisham Mansour. "Through Trading Transparency+, its pillars, and particularly the 'Trading Reality Check,' and the different videos, articles, seminars, and webinars we will be arranging, we aim to empower individuals to understand whether trading aligns with their personal circumstances, goals, and risk tolerance or not, the difference between trading and investing, and much more. We also aim to raise awareness that sometimes, the right decision might be choosing not to trade or at least not to trade specific products. Our mission through this initiative is to bring clarity and confidence to every step of the financial journey."

Through Trading Transparency+, CFI reaffirms its dedication to fostering clarity, education, and integrity - empowering individuals to make thoughtful and informed choices when it comes to trading and financial markets.

To explore the program further and access its comprehensive resources, visit: cfi.trade/trading-transparency