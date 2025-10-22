Commercial Bank of Dubai achieves record net profit and surpasses Dh100 billion in loans

Commercial Bank of Dubai (CBD) has reported a record net profit before tax of Dh2.83 billion for the first nine months of 2025, marking a 15.6 per cent increase compared to the same period last year. Net profit after tax stood at Dh2.58 billion, as the bank continued its streak of 21 consecutive quarters of profit growth—an industry-leading achievement in the UAE banking sector.

A major milestone was reached as CBD’s net loans exceeded Dh100 billion for the first time, reflecting a 13.1 per cent increase since the end of 2024. The bank’s total assets rose to Dh163.4 billion, up 16.6 per cent year-on-year, while customer deposits grew 14.9 per cent to Dh112.1 billion, with low-cost CASA deposits making up 51 per cent of the total.

CBD’s CEO, Dr Bernd van Linder, highlighted the significance of these achievements. “Delivering a record net profit result with net loans exceeding Dh100 billion are significant milestones for CBD,” he said. “Our consistent performance over the past five years despite global headwinds such as the pandemic, volatile interest rates and supply chain disruptions demonstrates the strength of our strategy and our continued commitment to our customers. We are pleased with the latest performance, which is a testament to our disciplined high-quality execution. We remain focused on delivering on our strategic targets for the 2025 full year and beyond.”

The bank’s return on equity after tax reached 22.3 per cent, placing it in the top quartile among peers. Asset quality also improved, with the non-performing loan ratio dropping to 3.5 per cent, down 146 basis points from the previous year. The cost of risk declined to 0.49 per cent, and provision coverage stood at 98.93 per cent, rising to 140.83 per cent when including collateral.

CBD’s transformation agenda continues to yield results, with the bank achieving its highest SME Net Promoter Score in over three years. It also received multiple industry accolades, including awards for Best Digitisation Initiatives and Best Mobile Banking Services, affirming its digital-first strategy.

The bank remains aligned with national initiatives, supporting programs such as Aani payments, the UAE Central Bank’s Digital Currency project, and the Financial Infrastructure Transformation Program. CBD also participated in global forums like SIBOS 2025 and the BAFT Global Councils Forum, showcasing its commitment to innovation and thought leadership.

With a capital adequacy ratio of 15.84 per cent and Tier 1 ratio of 14.70 per cent, CBD maintains a robust capital position well above regulatory requirements. As it enters its sixth decade, the bank continues to back the nation’s ambitions with disciplined growth, digital innovation, and customer-centric strategies.