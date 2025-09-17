Comera Pay wins Visa nod to roll out multicurrency cards

Comera Pay, part of the Royal Group and regulated by the Central Bank of the UAE, has secured principal membership from Visa.

This certification allows Comera Pay to issue Visa prepaid and debit cards directly in the UAE and launch a multicurrency offering, letting consumers transact both locally and internationally. The offering will include Visa Classic, Platinum and Infinite tiers, blending secure daily use with premium lifestyle perks.

By combining its wallet with Visa’s global network, Comera Pay is promising smoother settlement, enhanced security, and more flexibility for users managing multiple currencies. The move aligns with the UAE’s broader agenda for digital transformation and the push toward a cashless economy.

Akhtar Saeed Hashmi, Comera Financial Holdings’ group CEO, described the achievement as transformative, enabling innovative, seamless, and globally accepted payment solutions. Visa’s UAE leadership echoed similar optimism, saying this elevates the country’s status as a hub for digital payments and commerce.

“We are delighted to welcome Comera Pay as a Visa Principal Member,” said Salima Gutieva, Visa’s Vice President and UAE Country Manager. “This milestone will enable Comera Pay to bring innovative, secure, and globally accepted payment solutions to UAE consumers and businesses, strengthening the country’s position as a hub for fintech innovation and digital commerce.”

The development comes as the UAE’s fintech sector rapidly expands. Digital bank Wio, backed by ADQ, Alpha Dhabi, e&, and First Abu Dhabi Bank, has scaled to Dh37 billion in assets within two years of launch, serving over 105,000 SMEs and freelancers. Meanwhile, e& money, the fintech arm of e&, has surpassed one million users, issuing over half a million prepaid cards in partnership with Mastercard. Both players, alongside Comera Pay, reflect the UAE’s growing influence in digital wallets, card issuance, and cross-border payment solutions.

The entrance of Comera Pay into the multicurrency and card-issuance space adds fresh competitive pressure and choice. Consumers and businesses now have more options not only in digital wallets but now in full card memberships with Visa backing. This could drive innovation in pricing, rewards, FX rates, global usability, and security features.