Comera Finance launches in the UAE with financing solutions for businesses and consumers

The newly launched company will offer financing and deposit solutions to eligible businesses, alongside lending products for consumers

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Comera Finance, part of Comera Financial Holdings and Abu Dhabi’s Royal Group, has commenced operations in the UAE, marking a new chapter in the development of the wider Comera financial services ecosystem.

Licensed by the Central Bank of the UAE, Comera Finance is building its product suite around the evolving financial needs of businesses and consumers in the country.

Supporting UAE businesses

For the business segment, Comera Finance is introducing term loans, merchant financing and deposit solutions for eligible businesses.

The proposition is designed around the different financial requirements businesses encounter as they operate, manage liquidity and grow.

Extending into consumer finance

For individuals, Comera Finance will offer lending services across multiple products for eligible consumers, with a focus on developing an intuitive, easily accessible customer experience, with responsible lending at its heart.

Comera Finance intends to progressively broaden its offering over time, in line with customer needs, regulatory requirements and product readiness.

Commenting on the launch, Akhtar Saeed Hashmi, managing director and group CEO of Comera Financial Holdings, said: “Comera Finance represents an important step in building a broader financial services proposition in the UAE. Our focus is on developing solutions that remain relevant to the evolving needs of businesses and consumers, while maintaining responsible financing and transparency at the core of how we operate.”

The launch represents the beginning of a longer journey for Comera Finance, with its business and consumer propositions expected to evolve progressively as the company expands its presence in the UAE market.

For further information, eligibility requirements and applicable terms, visit: www.comerafinance.com or email: help@comerafinance.com