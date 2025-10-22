CFI tops $1.55 trillion in Q3 trading volume, sets new monthly record in September

Strong client growth, high retention, platform activity, and key market milestones define a quarter of acceleration and ambition

Partner Content Share:









Follow us



CFI Financial Group, the region’s leading online trading provider, continues its upward trajectory, closing Q3 2025 with $1.55 trillion in trading volume, marking a 3% increase from Q2 2025 and a remarkable 54% surge compared to Q3 2024.

Fueling this growth was a record-breaking September, with the Group reaching its highest-ever monthly volume of $625 billion, a milestone reflecting the Group’s unwavering commitment to performance, technology, and client-centric innovation.

Consistent Client Growth and Engagement

CFI’s Q3 2025 results reflect not only sustained trading growth but also a significant increase in platform activity and user confidence:

Active clients rose by 28% year-on-year

Funded accounts for the year to date grew by 27% versus YTD 2024, highlighting continued acquisition momentum and onboarding effectiveness.

Leadership and Global Growth Highlights

Q3 also marked pivotal developments in CFI’s global growth and executive leadership:

The earlier appointment of Omar Khaled as chief marketing officer, bringing over 15 years of experience in fintech and digital transformation, to lead global brand and growth strategy.

Regulatory approval received earlier to establish a representative office in Colombia, marking a foundation step into Latin America market and reinforcing CFI's commitment to international expansion.

Operational launch in Bahrain, following prior regulatory approval, expanding CFI's footprint in the GCC and emphasising its dedication to regional accessibility and service excellence.

Continued Brand Excellence

Building on earlier achievements in 2025, CFI continued to amplify its global brand visibility through world-class ambassadors and strategic partnerships:

Lewis Hamilton and Maria Sharapova continued to serve as CFI’s Global Brand Ambassadors, reflecting shared values of precision, performance, and global impact.

CFI’s strategic partnership with the Egyptian Basketball Federation earlier this year, reflects its deep-rooted commitment to regional communities and grassroots development.

CFI also received two major accolades in Q3:

- Trading Platform of the Year – Finance ME 2025

- Great Place to Work – Asia Region 2025, celebrating CFI’s culture of empowerment and excellence.

Ziad Melhem, Group CEO of CFI, commented: “This quarter demonstrated that CFI is not only growing, but accelerating through stronger engagement, smarter expansion, and a sharper execution edge. As we enter the final stretch of 2025, our eyes remain on delivering client empowered trading experiences at scale, across every market we serve.”

As 2025 progresses, CFI remains focused on scaling innovation, expanding market presence, and delivering world-class trading experiences for a growing global client base.