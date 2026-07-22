CFI reports strongest quarter and first half on record, $3.03 trillion in Q2 and $5.34 trillion in H1 2026

CFI delivered its strongest quarter on record, bringing first-half trading volume to $5.34 trillion and marking the strongest six-month period in the Group's history

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CFI Financial Group, a globally recognised leader in online trading services, delivered its strongest first half on record in 2026, as sustained client engagement and strong trading activity across global markets drove trading volume to $5.34 trillion during the first six months of the year. The performance reflects the strength of CFI's diversified platform, growing client base and continued investment in technology, products and client experience.

Trading volume reached $3.03 trillion in Q2 2026, representing a 31 per cent increase compared to Q1 2026 and a 101 per cent rise year-on-year. Total trading volume for the first half of the year reached $5.34 trillion as clients remained actively engaged.

Q2 performance overview

The performance was driven by sustained client engagement across global markets, strong demand across multiple asset classes and continued adoption of CFI's trading platforms, demonstrating the resilience and diversification of the Group's business model.

Active clients increased by 8.4 per cent year-on-year, reflecting the continued strength of CFI’s client base. Activity during Q2 2026 remained diversified across asset classes, with strong demand led by metals. This was followed by increased activity across equity indices.

The quarter also saw higher activity across CFI's platform:

42.47 million+ trades executed, up 74 per cent year-on-year

Vast majority of trading activity conducted via mobile platforms, reinforcing mobile as a key channel for client engagement.

Ziad Melhem, CEO of CFI Financial Group, said: "The significance of this performance goes beyond the numbers themselves. Behind every milestone are our clients who continue to place their trust in us, our partners, and our teams across every market where CFI operates. The strongest first half in our history reflects the strength of those relationships and the confidence our clients place in our platform every day. Every milestone strengthens our responsibility to keep investing in our people, technology and infrastructure so we can continue delivering the standards our clients expect from us. While we're proud of what we've achieved, we're even more focused on building the foundations for the years ahead."

Expanding the global platform

Q2 also marked another period of expansion for CFI as the Group entered new markets and broadened its product offering.

During the quarter, CFI continued to expand its geographic presence and product offering. The Group secured regulatory authorisation in Brazil, strengthening its position across Latin America following its recent launch in Colombia. In the UAE, CFI introduced local stock trading, while in Bahrain it broadened its offering to include regulated digital asset products following regulatory approval.

Supporting this growth is CFI's expanding global operational network. The Group's Global Technology Center in Malaysia has steadily grown, strengthening the engineering, product and technology capabilities that support clients across its international operations.

Today, CFI operates through 15 regulated entities, and a team of over 700 employees representing 48 nationalities, combining international scale with local market expertise.

Recognition of workplace excellence

The Group's performance was matched by continued investment in its people. During the quarter, the Group was ranked among the 2026 Best Workplaces™ in the UAE, Kuwait and Bahrain by Great Place To Work® Middle East, earning a place among the top 30 organisations across three recognized lists.

The recognition builds on CFI's Great Place To Work® Certification for the third consecutive year across three continents and acknowledges its efforts to build an environment where employees can grow, collaborate and develop their careers.

The Group also received two World Finance Forex Awards, recognising CFI as Most Transparent FX Broker 2026 and Best Mobile Trading App 2026.

Future outlook

CFI enters the second half of 2026 with plans to continue expanding into new markets, broaden its product offering and strengthen the technology behind its trading ecosystem.

The Group will keep on investing in the areas that matter most to clients, from new products and platform capabilities to the infrastructure that supports them, as it builds on the momentum of the first half of the year.