CFI appoints Federico Cirulli as chairman as group enters next phase of growth

The appointment follows a series of leadership and board changes as the trading group strengthens its governance structure and expands across international markets

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CFI Financial Group, a globally recognised leader in online trading services, has announced the appointment of Federico Cirulli as Chairman of the Board, marking the latest step in the Group's evolution into a more institutional and scalable organisation. The appointment follows a period of record trading performance and continued expansion of the group's international footprint.

This development reflects CFI's deliberate evolution of its leadership and governance structure as the Group has grown in scale and ambition. It follows the appointment of Ziad Melhem as group chief executive officer in June 2025 and the strengthening of the board of directors through the appointment of independent members in November 2025. As part of this evolution, co-founders Hisham Mansour and Eduardo Fakhoury will transition from their current roles as chairman and vice chairman to become non-executive directors of CFI Financial Group. Both remain on the board, fully invested in the group's continued success, while CFI's executive management team and strategy remain in place.

Cirulli brings more than 20 years of leadership experience across regulated financial services, including CEO and senior executive roles across brokerage and asset management. His experience spans business leadership, governance, regulation, international growth and the scaling of regulated financial services businesses. He will lead the board and work closely with management to support the group's next phase of growth, with a clear focus on scalability, operational excellence and international expansion.

Commenting on the appointment, Hisham Mansour, co-founder and non-executive director of CFI Financial Group, said: "We built CFI with the ambition for it to grow beyond its founders and continue evolving for the long term. Federico's appointment is an important step in that journey. I have known and worked with Federico for many years; a seasoned professional in this industry, and someone with whom we share many common values about how a business should be built for the long term. Eduardo and I remain fully invested in CFI's success, and we have every confidence in Federico and the team as CFI enters its next chapter."

Ziad Melhem, group CEO of CFI Financial Group, said: "Every market we enter adds a licence, a regulator, and clients who expect us to be there for the long term. Growth and scale bring obligations, not just opportunities, and that is why governance matters as much as growth. I am delighted to welcome Federico as Chairman and to the standard he will hold us to."

Federico Cirulli, chairman of CFI Financial Group, added: "CFI has built strong foundations over more than 25 years, combining entrepreneurial ambition with institutional standards. That reflects the vision of Hisham and Eduardo and the strength of the team they have built around them. I am honoured to take on the role of chairman at such an important stage in the Group’s development.

As chairman, my focus will be on working closely with the board, Ziad, and the management team to build on those foundations, stay focused on the right strategic priorities, and ensure CFI continues to grow with discipline, strong governance, and high standards as it scales across markets, products, and services."

The appointment builds on a deliberate strengthening of CFI's leadership and governance over the past two years, alongside continued investment in technology, products and international expansion. With an experienced executive team, an independent board and now an independent chairman, CFI enters its next phase with the governance, leadership and ambition to continue scaling as a global trading and investment group.