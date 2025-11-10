Cedar-IBSi Capital secures key funding from KSH Investments

Cedar-IBSi Capital has secured a key investment from KSH Investments, the global investment and wealth management arm of the Private Department of Sheikh Mohamed bin Khalid Al Nahyan in Abu Dhabi, for its debut venture capital fund.

The partnership strengthens Cedar-IBSi Capital’s positioning as one of the region’s few sector-specialist FinTech funds, focused on enterprise and B2B software for the financial services industry. KSH Investments’ commitment marks a strategic move to leverage Cedar’s expertise and tap into the growing FinTech ecosystems of India and the wider region.

Founded in 2023 by Sahil Anand, Cedar-IBSi Capital builds on the legacies of Cedar Consulting and IBS Intelligence, combining deep sector knowledge with a focus on next-generation financial technology. The independent venture capital firm backs founders developing AI-driven and enterprise software solutions for financial institutions. It has already invested in intelligent document-processing firm Cogniquest and incentive compensation platform WonderLend Hubs, with a third deal in progress. The fund, which achieved its first close in 2024, is supported by several Indian institutional investors including Muthoot Finance, IIFL Capital, and multiple family offices, and aims for a final close by end-2025.

Finmark Capital, a DIFC-based wealth management firm, and Profit Financial Advisory acted as strategic advisors for the partnership.

“We are excited to welcome the Private Department of Sheikh Mohamed bin Khalid Al Nahyan to our LP base,” said Sahil Anand, founder and managing partner of Cedar-IBSi Capital. “The India-UAE corridor is vital for financial technology, and this collaboration will help unlock new opportunities.”

Dr. Ahmed Mansour, group CEO of the Private Department and CEO of KSH Investments, added: “Our investment reflects confidence in India’s innovation ecosystem and its role in driving the next phase of global financial services.”