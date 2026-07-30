CBI H1 pre-tax profit jumps 68% to Dh156 million on loan growth

Commercial Bank International (CBI) reported a 68 per cent year-on-year increase in pre-tax profit for the first half of 2026, as balance sheet growth, stronger lending activity and the resolution of legacy issues boosted earnings.

The UAE-listed lender posted pre-tax net profit of Dh156 million for the six months ended June 30, compared with the same period a year earlier. Second-quarter pre-tax profit reached Dh104 million, aided by recoveries linked to the resolution of legacy matters.

CBI’s net interest income rose 8 per cent year-on-year to Dh207 million in the first half, driven primarily by growth in customer assets. On a quarterly basis, net interest income increased 9 per cent to Dh103 million in the second quarter from Dh95 million a year earlier.

The bank also recorded a net impairment recovery of Dh69 million, reflecting improvements in asset quality following the resolution of legacy issues.

Total assets increased 12 per cent year-on-year to Dh23 billion, supported by robust loan growth and expansion of the bank’s strategic investment portfolio. Customer deposits rose 7 per cent to Dh16.4 billion, strengthening liquidity and reinforcing the lender’s funding base.

CBI maintained a capital adequacy ratio of 16.5 per cent, remaining comfortably above regulatory requirements and providing capacity to support future business growth.

Commenting on the results, Chief Executive Officer Ali Sultan Rakkad Al Amri said the bank’s performance reflected continued progress in its transformation strategy.

“Our results for the first half of 2026 reflect the continued momentum of our transformation journey, with strong growth in profitability underpinned by disciplined execution, balance sheet optimisation, and meaningful progress in resolving legacy issues,” he said.

“The strength of these results reinforces the resilience of the operating model we have been building.”

Al Amri said the bank remained focused on delivering a customer-centric banking experience while adapting to changing client needs.

“Looking ahead, we remain focused on pairing innovation with purpose, further strengthening our operational capabilities and financial position, while continuing to support the ambitions of our customers,” he said.