CBD H1 profit rises to Dh1.72b as loans surpass Dh100bn amid UAE growth momentum

Commercial Bank of Dubai (CBD) reported a net profit after tax of Dh1.716 billion for the first half of 2026, up 1.2 per cent year-on-year, as the lender’s net loan book climbed above Dh100 billion for the first time. The bank posted a net profit before tax of Dh1.885 billion, a 1.3 per cent increase from the same period last year.

The results come as UAE banks continue to benefit from resilient economic activity, strong liquidity and sustained demand for credit across retail and corporate segments.

CBD’s net loans and advances rose to Dh104.2 billion by the end of June, up 3.1 per cent from December 2025, while customer deposits reached Dh107.7 billion. Total assets stood at Dh154.5 billion.

“Our strong H1 2026 performance demonstrates the continued resilience of our franchise and strength of our customer relationships,” said Dr. Bernd van Linder, chief executive of CBD. “The results are supported by solid business growth and diversified income generation, while maintaining healthy funding, liquidity and capital positions and a disciplined approach to risk management.”

Operating income increased 2.7 per cent to Dh2.9 billion, helped by a 10.9 per cent rise in non-funded income from treasury sales, investment income and trade-related activities, which offset a slight decline in net interest income.

The bank also reported an improvement in asset quality, with its non-performing loan ratio falling to 3.6 per cent from 4.13 per cent a year earlier. Its return on equity remained strong at 20.92 per cent after tax.

Looking ahead, Dr. Bernd van Linder said CBD would continue investing in technology and customer-focused services. “We remain focused on supporting customers, executing strategic priorities and investing in innovation and technology to deliver sustainable long-term value for all our stakeholders,” he said.