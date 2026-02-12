Buimerc’s Dh160m bet on Emirates NBD signals confidence in UAE banking

Buimerc Corporation Limited has bought 5.13 million shares in Emirates NBD in a Dh160 million strategic investment, reinforcing growing investor confidence in the UAE’s banking sector and one of the largest listed lenders in the region.

The Dubai-based investment company, which focuses on growth opportunities across the Middle East and North Africa, said the move reflects its long-term confidence in Emirates NBD’s strong business model, digital transformation strategy and consistent earnings growth. The shares were acquired on the Dubai Financial Market, where Emirates NBD is among the most heavily traded and widely held banking stocks.

Emirates NBD, one of the Middle East’s largest banking groups by assets, reported record profit before tax of Dh29.8 billion for the full year 2025, driven by strong lending volumes, higher fee income and continued expansion across regional markets. Total income rose 12 per cent to Dh49.3 billion, supported by growth in both funded and non-funded income streams across retail, corporate and wealth management businesses.

The bank’s sustained investment in digital banking, product diversification and regional expansion has helped offset the impact of softening global interest rates, while strengthening its position as a key financial intermediary in the UAE’s rapidly expanding non-oil economy.

“We are pleased to announce this strategic investment in Emirates NBD, a leading player in the UAE banking sector,” said Siddharth Balachandran, executive chairman and chief executive of Buimerc Corporation. “This investment reflects our confidence in Emirates NBD’s robust business model, strong brand and commitment to innovation and customer service.”

Balachandran, who also chairs the Indian Business and Professional Council, has been actively expanding his investment footprint across regional and Indian financial markets. He recently unveiled plans for a Rs10 billion UAE–India startup corridor aimed at fostering innovation and strengthening cross-border entrepreneurship. He is also among the largest individual shareholders in India’s National Stock Exchange and holds a significant stake in BSE Ltd, Asia’s oldest stock exchange.

Founded in 2007, Buimerc has built a diversified portfolio spanning finance, real estate and technology. The latest acquisition is expected to deepen the firm’s exposure to the UAE’s financial services sector, which continues to benefit from strong economic growth, rising capital flows and increasing global investor interest.

The investment underscores Buimerc’s strategy of backing high-performing institutions with strong governance and long-term value creation potential, while positioning itself to capitalise on the UAE’s expanding role as a regional financial hub.