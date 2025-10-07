Bridging borders in wealth planning: Tom Williams, Partner, St. James's Place Middle East

Helping global clients navigate life’s big moves with clarity and confidence, providing cross border guidance on investment planning, pensions, residency rules and inheritance.

For St James’s Place Middle East adviser Tom Williams, money has never just been about numbers. Growing up in the UK, he was struck by how financial decisions could shape people’s futures, often without them realising until it was too late. Nearly 12 years into advising and CII qualified, he has learned that clarity is a feeling as much as it is a spreadsheet; clients rarely remember the finer points of legislation, but they do remember how they felt when a choice became simple and the path ahead fell into place. That early curiosity became a career focused on helping people find clarity and confidence in their finances. ‘It has never been about the numbers for me,’ he says. ‘It is about what those numbers help people achieve.’

A new chapter in Dubai

Tom’s journey to Dubai began when his partner, Amanda, was offered an opportunity in the Emirate. For Tom, the move represented more than just a personal step. “This is a place where the financial landscape is being rewritten. It was too exciting not to be part of.”

Today, he thrives in a country where ambition and pace define both work and lifestyle. A typical weekend might mean cycling at sunrise in the desert, a game of padel in the afternoon, and dinner overlooking the Marina. Yet the transition has not been without challenges. Building the UAE practice for St. James’s Place, a London-listed financial advisory giant with more than one million global clients, while staying connected to his UK clients has required discipline and focus. “In Dubai, trust is built in person,” he explains. “It is not enough to email or schedule a video call. Showing up, being part of the community and being genuinely engaged is what really matters here.”

Supporting global clients

Joining St. James’s Place gave Tom the platform to build credibility and freedom as a top adviser. “SJP gave me the confidence of a well-regulated brand while allowing me to focus on what I enjoy most, which is helping people make confident decisions,” he says. The firm’s global reputation resonates in a region where clients value reassurance as much as opportunity.

Tom’s client base mirrors the international profile of the UAE. Many are expatriates from the UK, Australia, South Africa, Europe and increasingly Asia. They are often senior professionals or business owners with assets and obligations spread across borders. Relocation, career changes, family planning and retirement are common moments when they seek advice.

Tom helps them make sense of UK pensions, residency rules, tax-efficient property sales and inheritance planning across different legal systems.

“Moving countries is complicated. People can feel overwhelmed by pensions, property and cross-border tax issues. Watching them relax and refocus, knowing someone has their back, is why I do this.”

For example, a UK professional relocating to Dubai with about £420,000 across several pensions (consolidated), a £90,000 ISA and a London flat to sell: Tom timed residency, simplified investments, set a dirham cash buffer and coordinated the sale - the result was cleaner FX, clearer income and inheritance aligned across the UK and the UAE. Illustrative only, not advice.

Having worked in both London and Dubai, Tom sees a clear distinction. He describes the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) as modern, collaborative and fast-moving, a contrast to London’s more traditional and institutional feel.

Looking ahead

He has also observed notable shifts in the way people manage their wealth. Stronger regulation has strengthened trust in the market. More women are taking active control of their finances, a change he believes is long overdue. And cross-border planning, once seen as optional, has become essential, particularly as UK tax rules evolve. Looking to the future, he expects technology, tighter regulation and consolidation to shape the industry, but believes success will continue to depend on trust and adaptability.

For Tom, money represents freedom and choice. “It is a tool, not a trophy,” he says.

His approach is simple, keeping discussions centred on lifestyle and long-term goals, not spreadsheets and jargon. Clients, he notes, may not recall every technical detail, but they always remember how they felt. “If someone leaves a meeting less anxious and more confident, that is the win.”

Outside work, Tom is often playing golf, running with his dog, Dotty, or cooking with Amanda. He’s also cultivating a passion for fine dining and exploring new culinary experiences, one meal at a time. Looking ahead, he sees himself building a practice that bridges the UAE and the UK, supporting clients through the life changes that bring them to Dubai and beyond. Personally, he hopes to be married, possibly starting a family, and still finding time for those early desert rides.

To connect with Tom, visit: https://partnership.sjp.asia/partner/tomwilliamsuae or book a quick call.

To learn more about St. James’s Place, visit https://www.sjp.asia/ae.

