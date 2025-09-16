Breinrock celebrates four years of growth in global payments

The company expands its workforce and secures licences across top financial hubs worldwide

What began in 2021 with three employees and $300,000 in transactions has grown into a global fintech, processing more than $12 billion annually. Thanks to its clear vision to empower businesses to “seamlessly build, optimise, and scale their payment ecosystem across the globe”, Breinrock positioned itself among the industry leaders.

Fast-forward to 2025, Breinrock has more than quadrupled its workforce, counting 70+ employees across its Dubai, London, Toronto, Prague, Zug, and Limassol offices. This has allowed it to exponentially grow its transaction volume, which currently sits at $12 billion annually.

Building with purpose, from simple payment accounts to cards, and steadily expanding into FX across 52 currencies, digital assets, and white-label banking as a service (BaaS), Breinrock positions itself as a strategic cross-border payment solution provider.

This expansion has been both deliberate and ambitious. The global fintech company has secured licences in Canada, the United Kingdom, the Czech Republic, the Dubai International Financial Centre, and Switzerland, establishing itself in some of the world’s most discerning jurisdictions. In line with its commitment to a human-centred approach to neobanking, Breinrock funnelled significant amounts into building physical offices in these countries.

People come first

Business is a two-way road involving direct human interaction. Unlike many fintech players, whose main focus is full automation and AI deployment, Breinrock stands out with a “People first” approach. Investing heavily in human capital and building a relationship management team has been part of Breinrock’s strategy since its inception, serving as a key pillar in creating and maintaining a physical presence across regions.

This straightforward principle has shaped the design of Breinrock’s staple products, from multi-currency accounts and dedicated IBANs to prepaid cards and digital escrow solutions.

Next in the pipeline

With a compelling array of fintech products and solutions designed to innovate and streamline the payment experience end-to-end, Breinrock continues to innovate quietly. An example of the fintech firm’s latest cutting-edge products is its native payment network.

Marketed as the Breinrock Payment Network, it consists of a payment ecosystem enabling Breinrock clients to pay in five local currencies, within the five jurisdictions where it operates, including the UAE, UK, EU, Canada, and the US.

This offers a competitive edge to global businesses handling high-volume transactions via SWIFT, enabling them to move funds like local merchants, operating in the local currency. To develop this secure cross-border payment network, Breinrock has deeply integrated with banking partners and adhered to local compliance regimes.

Doing so, the company has demonstrated its willingness to take on challenges others often avoid. Its path to cross-border growth was not without obstacles. To secure licences in top-tier jurisdictions, the payment provider had to navigate complex regulatory requirements while staying competitive in a marketplace packed with well-funded players.

Four years of focus, one clear mission

Instead of chasing rapid market share, Breinrock focused on consistent volume growth, upholding regulatory standards, and client relationships. This strategy has proved successful, giving the ambitious fintech company lasting strength in an industry prone to short-lived hype.

With this approach, Breinrock will have established itself as a trusted player in global payments by 2026. By combining technological progress with personal service, Breinrock positions itself as a provider of choice for cross-border payments in the EU, UAE, and North America.

With a workforce that blends compliance specialists, technologists, and client-facing managers, the company creates a model that reflects both operational scale and human connection. This balance has become a defining characteristic of the company’s identity and a key reason for its strong momentum.

Cross-border expansion was never about footprint alone. It was about proximity to regulators, partners, and clients. Each regional move reinforced Breinrock’s role as a global operator with local understanding, strengthening its position in the evolving financial ecosystem.

As the company closes its first four years, the next phase looks promising. Continued growth will bring new challenges, but Breinrock’s track record spotlights a team well-prepared to meet them.

By building on its foundation of regulatory credibility, innovative products, and client relationships, the firm is positioned to scale further while staying true to its values. Breinrock’s success story shows that relationships remain central to finance and that even in neobanking, the human touch can be a driver of global expansion.

To learn more about the company and its fintech solutions, contact the team at welcome@breinrock.com.